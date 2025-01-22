Drake Gives Founder Provides Major Gift to Endow Center for the Power of Music

Share this:

Local businessman and philanthropist, Alec Glasser, who is widely known as the founder of Laguna Beach’s iconic The Drake Restaurant and its nonprofit The Drake Gives has provided a major gift to UC Irvine that will transform the lives of individuals and communities.

“This gift, the largest ever to the school, is truly transformative, building on the science of music to establish a platform at UC Irvine that will inspire people locally and globally,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “Mr. Glasser’s bold generosity will create a significant and lasting legacy.”

The Alec Glasser Center of the Power of Music and Social Change aims to harness music’s power for individual flourishing and social well-being through collaborative research, education and community engagement.

Faculty members from various disciplines throughout the university are studying and teaching what they learn relating to music. An innovative new course started January 7 on how to use music as a tool for personal development and meaningful change in the world.

Glasser established his namesake scholarship program last year in partnership with the School of Social Ecology to support 10 UC Irvine students annually who want to incorporate music into their future professional paths.

“Mr. Glasser’s donation, which follows previous gifts that awarded student scholarships and allowed our school to establish the center, is going to support groundbreaking innovation,” said Jon Gould, dean of UC Irvine’s School of Social Ecology. “We are aligned in our pursuit of solutions for the world’s most pressing problems.”

Glasser’s generous support in the form of this visionary gift allows him to elevate his personal mission of creating access to music’s multi-dimensional benefits for future generations, in addition to his stewardship of The Drake Gives.

From providing underserved youth with music education through The Drake Gives, to creating his namesake Center for the Power of Music and Social Change, Glasser’s efforts strategically support emerging learners throughout their developmental education path. He believes that music is a unifying force that inspires real, tangible change through empowering communities and advancing education.

“I believe music has the power to drive social change by bringing people together and breaking down barriers such as culture, language and socioeconomic differences. Music is deeper than sound, it touches the soul, has the ability to heal trauma and ignite purpose,” Glasser said.

The world of education is constantly evolving and along with it, so is research to support advanced modalities for healing and elevating wellbeing. By studying the power of music from a wellness and social impact perspective, innovative breakthroughs can be achieved, supporting generational change for a sustainable future.

About Alec Glasser and The Drake Gives: The Founder of The Drake and The Drake Gives, Alec Glasser, learned to play the saxophone in a public school when he was 12. That experience profoundly shaped his life in ways he never dreamed possible – his wish is for all kids of all ages to have access to music education. Prior to his endeavors as a restaurateur, he practiced law, specializing in real estate and securities, then served as a faculty member at USC’s law school. Later, Glasser was a commercial real estate investor and developer.

Establishing his beloved nonprofit in 2021, The Drake Gives is a 501(c)(3) foundation that provides underserved youth in public schools with music education, materials, and instruments to experience the transformative power of music. The Drake Gives is dedicated to ensuring that all children, irrespective of their socioeconomic status, have access to music education.