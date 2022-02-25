Jazz Stars Set for Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach June 3-5

Share this:

Newport Beach loves its jazz music. We have live jazz at Bayside Restaurant, Steamers Jazz at Campus Jax, and of course live jazz in all its guises at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.

The Hyatt Regency boasts a stellar summer concert series and a popular weekend festival with multiple artists performing on several stages.

This year, the Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival (the longest-running music festival of its kind on Orange County) has announced the line-up for this year’s festival at the Hyatt Regency June 3-5, 2022.

Fans will enjoy three days of world-class jazz, R&B, and Soul music led by CeeLo Green’s Tribute to James Brown plus performances by Brian Culbertson, Brian McKnight, Marcus Miller, Eric Benét, Peter White and Vincent Ingala, and many more throughout the weekend.

“After the incredible success of our sold-out 25th Anniversary festival in October, we are thrilled to be back in June with a stellar line-up featuring newcomer to the festival CeeLo Green with a Tribute to James Brown, fan favorite and contemporary jazz keyboardist Brian Culbertson in his first Southern California concert in over two years, and 16-time GRAMMY Award-nominee Brian McKnight. This year’s festival is certain to be a memorable experience for fans of jazz, R&B, and soul music,” said Rich Sherman, producer of the festival, in a press release.

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach General Manager, Erin Henry, is looking forward to another successful year.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival again in June and are committed to creating a wonderful environment for the jazz festival attendees. It is a spectacular one-of-a-kind festival experience,” said Henry in a press statement.

Subaru is returning as the presenting sponsor for this year’s festival. According to press material, the brand has earned accolades for The Subaru Love Promise – their initiative to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. This year at the festival, The Subaru Love Promise will match donations from ticket sales and contribute up to $15,000 to a worthy nonprofit organization in Orange County.

“Subaru and its Los Angeles-Orange County area retailers are honored to be in partnership with the Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival. We’re looking forward to seeing these incredible artists perform and raise awareness for an important nonprofit partner,” said Eric Park, Marketing Manager—LAX Zone, Subaru of America.

The festival kicks off on Friday night, June 3, at Hyatt’s Back Bay Amphitheatre with a VIP concert featuring Marion Meadows and Alex Bugnon. The intimate outdoor venue offers 1,000 seats within 100 feet from the stage.

On Saturday & Sunday, June 4 and 5, the festival shifts to the Back Bay Golf Course for two days of contemporary jazz, R&B, and soul music. Fans will be treated to 20 performances on alternating stages, an International Food Court, eclectic Vendor Village, VIP hospitality, and spectacular views of Newport’s Back Bay.

Weekend Passes are on sale now at www.hyattconcerts.com.

CONCERT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 3:

Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon

SATURDAY, JUNE 4:

CeeLo Green’s Tribute to James Brown and all the hits!

Eric Benét

Peter White & Vincent Ingala

Morgan James

Four80East

Kim Scott

DJ Shell

SUNDAY, JUNE 5:

Brian Culbertson

Brian McKnight

Marcus Miller

DW3

Lindsey Webster & Adam Hawley

Phil Denny

Derek Bordeaux