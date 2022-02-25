Speak Up Newport Hosts Seminar March 9 on State of Homelessness in Newport Beach

Share this:

Over the past few years, the City of Newport Beach has attempted to address the Homelessness Issue. What has the City done, what is it currently doing and what are the future plans for addressing this issue?

Those are some of the questions to be answered at the next Speak Up Newport seminar to be held on Wednesday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.

The Speak Up Newport Zoom Webinars have been so successful during COVID that this program will be simulcasting via ZOOM for those that cannot attend in person.

Special guests Natalie Basmaciyan, City of Newport Beach Homelessness Coordinator, and Lt Pete Carpentieri from the Newport Beach Police Department will address the homelessness issue. There will be an opportunity to ask questions by submitting questions in advance or during the Zoom webinar and live program.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speaker, please send it to:

[email protected].

For those attending in person, a reception begins at 5:15 p.m.

To participate in this free Webinar please register at:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/state-of-homelessness. No Registration required for then live event.

Visit www.SpeakUpNewport.com for more information.

GUEST BIOS

Natalie Basmaciyan has worked for the City of Newport Beach since 2008. Natalie started in the Newport Beach Public Library, and was most recently the Deputy Library Director until September 2019.

Natalie currently serves as the City’s first Homeless Coordinator. Her responsibilities include providing updates to the Homeless Task Force members, attending State and County meetings, and managing the social services contract with City Net.

Natalie earned a Masters in Library Studies from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Minor in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine.

Lieutenant Peter Carpentieri is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as the Area 1 Commander, responsible for areas of the city including the Balboa Peninsula, Bay Island, Lido Isle, Cannery Village, Newport Peninsula, Newport Isle, and part of West Newport.

Lieutenant Carpentieri also oversees the Peninsula Enforcement Team, Homeless Liaison Officer, Field Training Officer Program, Mounted Unit, the Boardwalk Ambassador Program and NBPD’s collaboration with Be Well OC.

Lieutenant Carpentieri began his law enforcement career with the New York City Police Department in 2003, and he lateraled to the Newport Beach Police Department in 2009. Lieutenant Carpentieri has held a variety of positions, including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Detective, Crisis Negotiator, Patrol Supervisor, Field Training Supervisor and Professional Standards Unit Investigator.

Lieutenant Carpentieri holds a Bachelor’s degree in Neural Science and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.