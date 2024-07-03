John Phelan Announced as New Board Chair for Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has named John Phelan the new Chair of its Board of Directors. He took over for the outgoing Chairwoman, Jane Fujishige Yada, on July 1.

Phelan has served as a dedicated board member since 2018 and is Chair of the Board Development Committee and serves on both Finance and Long-Range Planning committees. He has helped to shape the Center’s strategic direction and growth while fostering meaningful collaborations with the artistic Orange County community.

“I am honored and excited to take on this role as Chair of Segerstrom Center for the Arts,” said Phelan. “I am deeply committed to our mission, and my passion for the arts stems from a strong belief that experiencing top-notch performing arts enriches the fabric of our community by enhancing lives and cultivating shared moments through artistic exploration. I look forward to working closely with our talented artists, staff, volunteers, and students and leading our Board of Directors to further impact and reach our Orange County community.”

Jane Fujishige Yada, exiting Chairwoman, said “As I proudly pass the baton of leadership to our esteemed new chair, I am confident that his creative vision, dedication, and passion for the arts will steer our Center towards new heights of artistic excellence and innovation. It has been an honor to serve as Chairwoman for these past 3 years. As I step down from my role, I do so with a heart full of gratitude for the opportunity to serve this extraordinary Center. It has been a privilege to witness the transformative power of art in our community and I leave with the satisfaction of knowing that our collective efforts have enriched the lives, sparked inspiration, fostered a deep appreciation for creativity, and have grown immensely a community of art lovers. I’m excited to see the new chair build upon our foundation and lead the Center into a vibrant exciting future.”

Casey Reitz, President and CEO of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, expressed gratitude for Yada’s unwavering commitment and visionary guidance, particularly during challenging times such as the pandemic.

“Jane’s remarkable leadership has been pivotal in sustaining the Center’s artistic community and ensuring its ongoing impact on Orange County. While she will be sincerely missed in her role as Chairwoman, her legacy will endure at the Center,” said Reitz.

About John Phelan: Phelan has served on the Center Board for the past six years as the chair of the Board Development Committee, as well as a member of the Finance Committee and the Long-Range Planning Committee. He was also a member of the search committee that hired President and CEO Casey Reitz.

Phelan worked in finance for over 45 years with roles as an associate partner at Andersen Consulting and various leadership roles in general management, information technology and customer service at Capital Group Companies, Inc. including Vice President of Capital Research and Management.