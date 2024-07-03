The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Hosts The Owl Newport Beach Open Pickleball Tournament July 4-7

Share this:

The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Hosts The Owl Newport Beach Open Pickleball Tournament July 4 through 7.

This is an official Association of Pickleball Players (APP) tournament, and features amateurs of all ages and skill levels competing alongside the sport’s elite professionals in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events.

There is a $15 grounds pass fee for spectators Thursday through Sunday and includes stadium seating. Play starts each day at 9 a.m. Premium tickets are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday for $100 each.

The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach is at 11 Clubhouse Dr. adjacent to the Newport Beach Country Club.

Visit https://www.theapp.global/tour-schedule/app-tour-newport-beach-open for tickets and more information.

The Botanist is the official gin partner of The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) and will be at the Newport Beach tournament.