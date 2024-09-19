Join OC Parks for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay September 21

Share this:

Join OC Parks, Newport Bay Conservancy and volunteers around the globe for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Lend a helping hand and make an impact on our coastlines by removing trash and recyclables from the marsh, waterway and beaches.

Every September, people across Orange County volunteer their time to clean up beaches and waterways, including Upper Newport Bay. With an increase in rain this year, the Upper Newport Bay team has an ambitious goal of removing more than 10,000 pounds of trash.

Waste items harm wildlife, pollute waterways and threaten public health, making the public’s support crucial.

“Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay is an annual reminder of the importance of keeping our beaches, waterways, estuaries, and bays clean for current and future generations to enjoy. I hope volunteers of all ages will join Team Foley this weekend as we preserve and protect our beautiful Newport Bay, the largest estuary in Orange County,” said Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley, who represents Upper Newport Bay on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

At least 1,000 volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to remove trash from the uplands and marsh areas of the Bay, as well as participate in the removal of invasive plant species.

Volunteers will meet at different mini-cleanup sites around the 11-mile stretch of the Bay. Exact meeting locations will be shared prior to Sept. 21.

Participants are encouraged to wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes (tall/rubber boots are best). Remember to bring a refillable water bottle, reusable mask, gloves and a trash bag or bucket. A commemorative t-shirt will be given to volunteers.

There is no cost to participate in this event, and parking is free. Meet at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Dr., Newport Beach. Register for this event at www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-cleanup-day.

Additional Event Partners: California Department of Fish and Wildlife, City of Newport Beach, Orange County Coastkeeper and Newport Aquatic Center.