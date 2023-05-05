Jump into Summer at Newport Dunes This Memorial Day Weekend

Share this:

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, but Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is making it official with the seasonal opening May 26-29 of the resort’s Inflatable Water Park, Tunes at the Dunes live entertainment series and a variety of family-friendly outdoor experiences.

“For over 60 years, Newport Dunes has been a destination that brings together generations of families to enjoy outdoor recreation and create life-long memories,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina. “We’re thrilled to welcome friends and families to spend beautiful SoCal summer days at our beautiful beachfront location.”

The Inflatable Water Park boasts 15 oversized inflatables floating on the resort’s lagoon including a 17-foot slide, a floating trampoline, jungle gym, giant iceberg, monkey bars, bouncers and slides.

Fun for adults and children alike, the inflatables are recommended for children older than five years. A seasonal favorite, the Inflatable Water Park will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. during the holiday weekend and daily through Labor Day weekend. All watersports activities can be booked in person or online.

Other water-centric activities in the Newport Dunes lagoon include stand-up paddleboarding and pedal boats. Or explore Newport’s Back Bay by renting double-kayaks or 21-foot electric Duffy boats. Watersports summer rental hours are from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily beginning May 26.

Returning this year on select dates through summer is the resort’s popular Radiant Rides, a light-up SUP experience. For groups of six to fifteen people, Radiant Rides offers guests the unique opportunity to tour the calm waters of the Back Bay after sunset on illuminated stand-up paddleboards that set the water beneath aglow with colorful neon light.

Newport dunes also hosts live musical performances Memorial Day weekend with Tunes at the Dunes featuring live DJ entertainment by DJ Tina Turntables on Friday, May 26, and musical performances by David Rosales & His Band of Scoundrels on Saturday, May 27, and J-Bird and Friends on Sunday, May 28.

Local food trucks will be on-site all weekend, along with a full bar.

Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up lunch shop, will also be open Memorial Day weekend, serving a menu of American favorites including hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and salads along with snacks, beer, wine and signature cocktails. Dine on the patio, take food to-go and have a picnic on the beach, or bring the food to your campsite.

Starting Wednesday, May 17, Moe B’s Munchies summer hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moe B’s Munchies will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Newport Dunes also offers private beach cabanas for daily rentals. Overnight guests can also enjoy poolside cabanas in the pool complex with heated pools and spas.

Parking during the weekend is $35 per car and opens at 8 a.m. Admission to enjoy the beach and live entertainment is free. The Tunes at the Dunes series will continue on holiday weekends throughout summer, including 4th of July and Labor Day weekends.

And whether you are a local or from out of town, you can experience waterfront RV and tent camping sites as well as cozy beach cottages. For those who do not own an RV, Newport Dunes can recommend local RV rental companies that will deliver an RV to your site, all hooked up and ready to enjoy.

For more information about Memorial Day Weekend at Newport Dunes and to book a future stay, visit www.NewportDunes.com.