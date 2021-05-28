Share this:

June Classes and Events at Sherman Library & Gardens

LITTLE SEEDLINGS STORY TIME

Every Friday / 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Explore nature through the wonderful world of books. Join us every Friday as we share our favorite stories, picture books and poems. Perfect for preschool children and their caregivers. All children and adults must wear a mask while in the garden. Seating will be spaced for social distancing. Drop-in, meet in Central Garden.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: BUTTERFLY

Friday, June 4 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $35 Member / $45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from the monarch butterfly. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home her/his own charming painting.

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS: ONE BOUQUET, ENDLESS ART

Sunday, June 6 / 5 – 7 p.m.

Fee: $55 member / $65 Non-Member

Learn the techniques of still life photography using one bouquet of flowers. Local photographer, Jeanine Hill, will show you how easy it is to use afternoon light and transform a single flower, a few stems, or a bouquet using the backgrounds around you. You will take everyday flowers and transform them using items such as a painted door, piece of wood or metal.

VIRTUAL LECTURE: A POSY FOR YOU, CREATING MODERN FLORAL SENTIMENT with the LANGUAGE of FLOWERS

Thursday, June 10 / 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Free Event. Pre-registration required.

Teresa Sabankaya will present an entertaining and interactive look at how the historical language of flowers can be used to create a posy – a small round bouquet of flowers and herbs that are chosen based on their meanings to convey a message, such as love, happiness and friendship. A gifted grower, designer, and keeper of floral meanings or ‘floriography’, Teresa will introduce the history of the language of flowers and demonstrate step-by-step instructions for making posies.

Teresa began her flower business in 1999 by growing her own assortment of boutique cut flowers, and consequently, her thriving flower studio in Santa Cruz, California was created. Teresa is one of the most innovative floral designers in the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Area and her love of, or rather obsession with, the language of flowers spawned her creation of the modern-day Posy.

PARENT & ME PAINTING: BUTTERFLY

Saturday, June 12 / 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Fee: $25 Member / $30 Non-Member

Create your own nature journal and fill the first page with a butterfly! You will work together to observe the colors and qualities of a beautiful Monarch Butterfly and use step-by-step watercolor techniques to create your own portrait. Grandparents and favorite adults welcome too – open to all ages. No experience necessary.

FLORAL CLASS: WEDDING BOUQUET

Two Dates: Tuesday, June 15 or Wednesday, June 16 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $85 Member / $95 Non-Member

Embrace the summer wedding season and learn how to put together a garden-style bridesmaid bouquet with the finest June blossoms. These flowers will be in bright, rich, and colorful jewel tones. This class will also come with a glass vase for you to put your bouquet in to enjoy at home.

BOG IN A BOWL: GROWING CARNIVOROUS PLANTS in CONTAINERS

Thursday, June 17 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $75 Member / $85 Non-Member

Plunge deep into the sick and twisted world of carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap while learning about the exacting environments that formed these plants into the heartless killers we know today. Participants will create their very own miniature peat bog garden with three easy-to-grow carnivorous plants to enjoy at home.

SUMMER YOGA

Wednesday Evenings: June 23 – September 8 / 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Fee: $20 Member / $25 Non-Member (per class)

Get grounded, rooted, and connected at a yoga class set outdoors amidst the botanical beauty of Sherman Gardens. Certified yoga instructor Darnell Renee will lead an hour-and-a-half practice. All classes will begin with breath work, then move into Hatha yoga (all levels), focusing on balance, strength, and stretching. Next is a meditation practice, ending with a restful, restorative Savasana pose. Bring your own yoga mat, small towel, and hydration. Classes take place outdoors in the Central Garden.

MONARCH BUTTERFLY GARDEN

Friday, June 25 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $50 Non-Member

Learn about the life cycle of monarch butterflies and about the specific types of milkweed plants they depend on. Monarchs and milkweed can be more complicated than you may think! We can help clear the air. Pot up these special plants to take home to turn your garden into a butterfly heaven.

FLOWER PRINTMAKING: CARDS, PRINTS, and BOOKMARKS

Wednesday, June 30 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $45 Non-Member

Learn to make your own botanical prints by using flowers and leaves! By using a mallet to lightly “pound” flowers and leaves, you will release their natural dyes onto paper to make prints – be prepared to have fun and to be surprised and pleased with your results. You will be creating a variety of printed projects that you will be able to use or give as a gift, including cards, gift tags and bookmarks. Once the prints have dried, you will embellish them further by adding details with fine line ink markers and watercolor pencils. Class instructor, Alexandra Ito, will provide all of the materials that you need to make your printed cards and bookmarks, but you might like to bring a few flowers from your own garden to see how they can be used to create a print.

CARNIVOROUS PLANT SHOW & SALE

Saturday & Sunday, June 19 & 20 / 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts will be presenting a judged show of unique carnivorous plants from around the world. There will also be members and vendors selling various plants and supplies with the hopes of providing quality materials to those interested in carnivorous plants – experienced and novice alike.

FUCHSIA SHOW & SALE

Saturday & Sunday, June 26 & 27 / 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Hosted by the Orange County Fuchsia Society, this popular show features graceful hanging fuchsias as well as blooms from upright shrubs. Stop by to see a fabulous display of specialty fuchsias and pick out your favorites to take home from the plant sale. While you are here you can stroll over to the Tea Garden and discover Sherman Gardens’ beautiful fuchsia collection.

Bring any questions you have and the Orange County Fuchsia Society’s experts with provide you with answers as well as help identify any unknown varieties you may have growing in your garden.

All class sizes are limited to ensure social distancing. Pre-registration required for all classes. For more information and to register for a class, visit https://thesherman.org.