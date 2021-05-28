Balboa Peninsula, Newport Shores Street Sweeping Resumes June 7

Share this:

Good news for residents (and visitors) of the Balboa Peninsula, and the Newport Shores neighborhood: regular street sweeping will resume throughout the Balboa Peninsula and Newport Shores neighborhoods on Monday, June 7, following the completion of slurry seal street repairs. Street sweeping was temporarily suspended to avoid damaging fresh slurry seal.

As street sweeping resumes, please observe all regular parking restrictions. Vehicles parked in the “No Parking” areas will be cited beginning June 7.

City staff would like to thank residents in the impacted areas for their patience and cooperation during this project.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the City’s project manager, Ben Davis, at (949) 644-3317.