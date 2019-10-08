JWA Welcomes New Delta Aircraft

Share this:

Delta Air Lines introduced a new fleet of Airbus jets on Monday to service five daily nonstop flights between John Wayne Airport and Salt Lake City.

The Airbus A220-100 has a higher climb rate and a quieter engine than the Boeing B717-200 aircraft it has replaced, according to a press release.

“The combination of increased fuel-efficiency, a quieter engine, and a higher climb rate, achieving higher altitudes more quickly, is good news for John Wayne Airport and Orange County residents,” Second District Supervisor Michelle Steel said in a prepared statement.

During its first flights out of Santa Ana, the 109-seat regional jet measured five to eight decibels lower than acceptable limits at some of the Airport’s noise monitoring stations, according to a press release.

Noise and air pollution created by aircraft departing John Wayne Airport remain hot button issues for many Newport Beach residents. County and airport leaders have fielded complaints from Newport Beach residents concerned that a plan to update general aviation facilities might clear the way for corporate jets to crowd out quieter propeller-driven planes.

