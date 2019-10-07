Calendar: City, County Government Meetings and Events

Share this:

A round-up of this week’s (Oct. 7–13) meetings and noteworthy events from the city of Newport Beach, Orange County, John Wayne Airport, and local and regional boards, commissions, and councils. Updated weekly. Please note this a partial summary, for full calendars and agenda details please visit the agency’s website.

TUESDAY

Library Lecture Hall Design Committee meeting, starting at 8 a.m. in Crystal Cove conference room, Bay 2D, at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda will include consideration of the final two proposals, Sanders Architects with Mithun/ Hodgetts + Fung and Robert A. Coffee Architects + Associates, and vote on a recommendation for City Council. The discussion will also review each firms responses of the additional questions sent by committee members and their proposed fees. For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/lecturehall

Orange County Board of Supervisors, at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room, in the Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., 10 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana. Agenda includes consider an agreement with Tait Development, LLC, regarding ground lease and development of golf course; the agreement would allow Tait Development, LLC, to plan, design, fund, construct, renovate, market, operate, manage and maintain property, of the former Coyote Canyon landfill, on a proposed 75-year term.

City Council Study Session & Regular Meeting, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Study session includes an update of Regional Housing Needs Assessment. Closed session includes a performance review of the city manager, as well as a conference with real property negotiators for several sites: 4200 Campus Dr., 3175 Airway Ave., in Costa Mesa, and 1885 Anaheim Ave., also in Costa Mesa. The regular meeting agenda includes: Certifying funding listed in the Federal Transportation Improvement Program, which includes the bicycle and pedestrian bridge at Superior Ave.; a $91,436 contract with Arts Orange County to manage Phase V of the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park; findings concerning the lease rental rate charged to lot lessees in the City-owned property known as Beacon Bay presented by a Finance Subcommittee; a public hearing on a code amendment to allow the transfer of development rights in the Coastal Zone; and considering the application for $500,000 in grant funds for the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park.

WEDNESDAY

Office Hours Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill, from 8–10 a.m. at the Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd. Citizens with questions about, or ideas for, the city of Newport Beach are encouraged to stop by and talk with O’Neill.

Speak Up Newport: Meet Congressman Harley Rouda, reception at 5:15 p.m. and program at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Come hear what Rouda has been up to in Washington DC, what he is doing for his Newport Beach constituents and ask him questions. Reception will include complimentary light supper provided by The Bungalow, and wine available for purchase. No charge to attend. The public is invited. Reservations are not necessary. For more information, visit speakupnewport.com or call (949) 224-2266.

Harbor Commission meeting, from 6:30–9 p.m. in Council Chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda includes: A presentation of proclamation to USCG Auxiliary – Flotilla 61; a review of possible changes to Council Policy H-1; and a report from the harbormaster.

THURSDAY

Good Morning Corona del Mar featuring guest speaker Senator John Moorlach, from 7:30–9 a.m. at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr. Moorlach represents Newport Beach in California’s 37th District. He will present state updates and review current legislation. The meeting will also feature updates from other city and legislative office representatives. The CdM Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting is open to the community and free to attend (including free parking). Coffee and pastries will be served. No RSVP required. For more information, visit CdMChamber.com, email [email protected], or call (949) 673-4050.

City Arts Commission, at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda includes: Review the cultural arts grant applications and approve recipients for a sum of $40,000 for a recommendation to City Council; an overview on banner locations, policies, and procedures; and determine a date for the 2020 Newport Beach Art Exhibition.

Finance Committee meeting, at 3 p.m. in Crystal Cove conference room, Bay 2D, at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda includes: Review the list of properties and agreements with less than open fair market value rent, and provide input to staff; an update the Committee on the TOT, charter tax and other audits performed to date; a "pension basics primer" to orient new members of the Finance Committee; and a presentation about the role the city of Newport Beach plays in Orange County's economy

See the full city calendar here: newportbeachca.gov/government/open-government/city-calendar

See the full OC Board of Supervisors schedule and agendas here: ocgov.com/gov/bos/agenda