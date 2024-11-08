Keep the Promise Wine Tasting at Big Canyon Raises $400K for Tthe Wooden Floor

Share this:

Wine lovers and local philanthropists descended on Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach on September 19 for the annual Keep the Promise wine tasting event in support of The Wooden Floor, one of the nation’s leading creative youth development nonprofits.

More than 250 supporters sampled a dozen of the world’s top wines (all considered outstanding with an average rating of 97 point), including the 2016 Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Howell Mountain (99 pts.), the 2008 Romano Dal Forno Amarone della Valpolicella (98 pts.), the 2015 Château Clinet (99 pts.), and the 2016 Fattoria di Fe ̀lsina Berardenga Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Colonia (98+ pts.).

For the first half of the event, the wines were all encased in bags. Attendees had to blind tase the wines and try to match them against a score card, with the person correctly identifying (or guessing) the wines received a special prize. Eventually the wines were unveiled so the partygoers could see how their selections faired.

In addition to the outstanding wines, guests sampled small plates of Spring Pea Arancini, Coconut Shrimp with Mango Sauce, Lamb Meatball Spoons with Mint Yogurt, Vegetable Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Sauce, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Mini Beef Wellington, and Chicken Potstickers with Ponzu, all created by Executive Chef Craig Strong with the guidance of Master Sommelier Steven Poe to complement the wine selections.

Other delights included a cheese and charcuterie station filled with a selection of Italian meats, cheeses, crackers, and peppers; a raw bar and poke bar with Alaskan Snow Crab Claws, and Jumbo Shrimp Cocktails; a carving station with Roasted Prime Beef Tenderloin and Local White Bass; and a risotto station including a rich Mushroom and Onion Risotto and Braised Short Rib Risotto prepared in a warmed wheel of Parmesan.

Designed by The Fashionable Event’s Stephanie Jernigan, guests enjoyed an elegant Italian summer twist to a rustic Tuscan-inspired setting. The space was filled with florals designed by Meri Wagner Florals, who used crisp blooms centered on white roses accented with Blue Delphinium, olive branches, rosemary, roses, mint, antique hydrangea, chamomile, and champagne grapes displayed in chic white ceramic vessels as well as atop wooden wine barrels.

The wine tasting competition winner RJ Sommerdyke correctly identified all 12 wines and received a selection of featured wines. There were also opportunity drawings for a collection of five red wine magnums; a collection of five white wine magnums; an Irvine Marriot Luxury Stay Package; and a $1,000 South Coast Plaza Gift Card.

Silent auction items included a GRAMMY Museum Musical Exploration and Dining Experience, as well as rare vintner-signed wines and sports experiences.

The Wooden Floor’s many accomplishments, poised students, and distinguished Alumni were the focal point of the night. The highlight of the evening came from The Wooden Floor’s student speaker Denise Loaiza from the Class of 2025 when she shared how The Wooden Floor helps her work towards her dream of becoming an attorney and positively impacts her future.

She remarked, “The Wooden Floor has been more than dance to me. It’s been a community, a creative space, and a source of inspiration and support. Being in my last year of high school I have grown and developed multiple goals leading up to where I am now. And I am conﬁdent when I say, I wouldn’t be where I am today without The Wooden Floor. Just as I started with the intention of becoming a lawyer and studying law, I am leaving with a continuously improving plan.”

CEO of The Wooden Floor Dawn S. Reese stated: “Young people like Denise is what Keep the Promise is all about. The promise we make to students who begin 10-year journeys with us, as early as 3rd grade through high school, is to ensure they have all the resources they need to reach their highest potential both in school and in life. While we opened a second location in 2018 to now serve nearly 500 young people in our year-round program, we continue to explore ways to impact even more children in the community and one of those ways I am happy to announce tonight, is through a new after-school program called Dance Uplifts. This new community engagement program is designed to bring our exploratory dance approach, centered upon social, emotional and physical wellbeing, and coupled with the values of The Wooden Floor to even more children in North Orange County.”

The evening grossed more than $410,000. Over the past 18 years, the benefit has netted more than $4.3 million to support The Wooden Floor’s goal of inspiring and transforming the lives of young people in our community, through the power of dance and access higher education.

Keep the Promise sponsors Included Premier Sponsors The Beall Family Foundation and Janice & John Markley, Platinum Medal Sponsor: Theresa and Jonathon Allen, and a number of Gold sponsors.

Founded in 1983, The Wooden Floor is one of the foremost creative youth development nonprofit organizations in the country. They inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education. In Orange County and through national licensed partners, they use a long-term approach grounded in exploratory dance education to foster the confidence and gifts within each child to innovate, communicate, and collaborate – skills necessary for success in school and in life. Every student who graduates from The Wooden Floor enrolls in higher education. For more information, visit www.TheWoodenFloor.org.