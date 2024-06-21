Kids Marketplace at Newport Beach Public Library June 23 to Support Witte Hall

Share this:

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation will be hosting a Kids Marketplace in support of the Beyond Books Witte Hall civic auditorium project on Sunday, June 23, 2024. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Central Library Friends Room and Bamboo Courtyard.

Children will set up stalls in the Friends Room to sell their products such as handmade jewelry, snacks, and games.

Proceeds will benefit the Beyond Books capital campaign of the Library Foundation to fund one-half of the funds necessary to build Witte Hall, which is now under construction on the Central Library campus.

The Kids Marketplace is a free event, and all are invited to savor tasty treats and be entertained. For grades pre-school and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

While at the Library, children can register for the Summer Reading Program.

Witte Hall will be nearly 10,000 square feet, with tiered seating for 299 guests. Located next to the Central Library in a freestanding building, the improvements will also include an expanded courtyard, now named the Stahr Courtyard, for pre- and post- events, and a reconfiguration of the Library parking lot.

Naming opportunities are still available for Witte Hall. Major donors will have permanent recognition on the Donor Wall in the Louise and Roy Woolsey Memorial Lobby at Witte Hall and at Grand Opening events.

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation funds valuable library resources, programs and services, and engages the community through the creation and sponsorship of diverse literary, cultural, and intellectual programs.

Established in 1989 as a collaborative public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, California, the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation raised $2.2 million in private funds for the construction of the Central Library, demonstrating widespread community support for the library system.

Over the past decade, the Foundation has contributed more than $7 million to fund programs, technologies, and services for the 1.2 million people who use the four Newport Beach Library branches annually.