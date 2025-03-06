Kitchen Table Marketing of Newport Beach Rebrands Itself as KTM Agency

It’s said that everything old is new again. In the case of KTM Agency, add a B to old, because KTM Agency is a “bold” new identity for Kitchen Table Marketing and PR that reflets the company’s evolution and growth.

“While Kitchen Table Marketing & PR will always be where our story began, we’ve grown into something extraordinary – a full-service marketing powerhouse delivering standout results on a national stage,” said KTM founder and CEO Carrie Williams Freitas.

“This isn’t just a new name,” added Freitas. “It’s a declaration of who we’ve become and where we’re headed. We’ve been delivering big ideas and impactful results for years, and now our brand matches that energy, ambition, and talent.”

According to Freitas, KTM agency is a full-service marketing, public relations and creative agency driving brand growth through bold ideas, strategic storytelling, and digital-first solutions.

KTM has secured local, regional and national coverage for numerous clients, from local brands such as Balboa Island Museum, Sidecar Doughnuts and Girls Inc. of Orange County to national names such as Nintendo, Sephora and Pizza Hut.

Freitas is a native of Newport Beach who started her career at big multinational PR/marketing agencies including Edelman, Golin, and Manning Selvage & Lee. At 26, she decided to become a freelance PR + marketing consultant, which she did for many years. Among her various projects: helping to launch the Pokemon phenomenon in the United States, getting real estate mogul John McMonigle on the Oprah Winfrey Show, and placing stories for other clients in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN and many others.

In 2010, she decided it was time to build a team, so she launched Kitchen Table Marketing + PR, based in Newport Beach.

“One of our first marquee clients was the St. Regis Monarch Beach—now the Waldorf Astoria,” recalled Freitas. “From there, we continued to work on luxury real estate and hospitality clients, then added shopping centers to the mix. We managed the community relations and PR around the Lido Marina Village and Pacific City projects before groundbreaking and through the first two years of each center’s launch. We also took on SOCO + The OC Mix in Costa Mesa and have worked on that center’s marketing, PR and social media for more than a decade. We built a great reputation and word-of-mouth, and referrals have always been the driver of our business.”

Freitas noted that working across multiple industries keeps the work interesting and keeps her team’s minds razor-sharp so they can cross-pollinate ideas and trends that have applications between sectors.

After continuously growing the business and adding clients as well as team members, a recent rebrand led by the company’s Vice President Miki Akil has transitioned Kitchen Table Marketing + PR into KTM Agency.

“The future of KTM Agency is all about expansion—in scale, capabilities, and impact,” said Akil. “We’ve built a reputation for delivering best-in-class public relations and marketing, but the rebrand reflects how we’ve evolved into a full-service powerhouse that offers so much more: from digital marketing, SEO/SEM, and content creation to full-scale production, brand development, and beyond.”

Akil said that what excites her about 2025 and beyond is “how we’re leaning back into our big-agency roots while still maintaining the agility and client-first approach that has always set us apart. We’ve always had the experience, talent, and expertise to rival the biggest names in the industry. Now we have a brand that reflects it.”

Akil noted that KTM has worked with some of the biggest names in national and global markets, but they also take pride in supporting mission-driven nonprofits and startups that are making an impact.

“No project is too big, no brand is too small,” stated Akil.

The KTM Agency is a champion of local media, said Freitas. “Without local media we couldn’t do our jobs and more importantly, we wouldn’t have the privilege of living in a democracy. We are stalwart supporters of local media and believe citizens should subscribe to and support their local news outlets.”

To that end, Freitas is on the Orange County Press Club board of directors to be of service to the local media community.

Freitas and Akil were once fresh-faced college grads trying to navigate their career paths. Now that they have had success in the industry, what advice can they give to those entering the PR or Marketing fields who hope to do what they have done?

“Focus first on being a strong writer and communicator because those skills are the foundation of a career in marketing and PR,” stated Freitas. “Secondly, be a consumer of news/news content. Your local papers, national media, creators on social media and Substack. You should be voracious in your appetite for news and content so that you can learn how to tell great stories, stay on top of trends, know the media, understand what consumers are looking for.”

“Be flexible, be curious, and never stop learning,” added Akil. “The lines between PR, marketing, and digital are more blurred than ever, and the most successful professionals will be the ones who can adapt. A strong foundation in writing and storytelling is key, but knowing how to apply those skills across multiple verticals – whether it’s media relations, influencer partnerships, paid social, or SEO-driven content – is what will make you stand out.”

One final question for Freitas and Akil: If you could have dinner with any three people in history, who would they be?

Freitas: Thich Nhat Hanh (Buddhist monk), Oprah Winfrey, Joan of Arc.

Akil: My late grandfather, Sally Ride, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For more information on KTM Agency, visit www.ktmagency.com.