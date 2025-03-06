Newport tennis fans, rejoice: The 25th anniversary of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden runs through Sunday, March 16 and is a must for serious tennis fans—and players.

Last year’s champions (Carlos Alcarez of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland) will try to repeat in 2025. This is the first time in many years that all-time greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will not be present.

However, champion record holder Novak Djokovic is entered, and the men’s and women’s fields are loaded with young talent.

Tickets and information are available: www.bnpparibasopen.com