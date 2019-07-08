Knife-Wielding Suspect Throws ‘Caustic Chemical’ on Police

Share this:

Two local police officers are recuperating after a knife-wielding suspect threw a “caustic chemical” at them when they responded to several calls about possible domestic violence at an Eastbluff apartment over the weekend, according to authorities.

Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received several 911 calls Sunday afternoon from neighbors in the 800 block of Amigos Way, authorities explained in a NBPD press release.

“Callers reported hearing what sounded like a domestic dispute between residents in an apartment,” NBPD Lieutenant Tom Fischbacher explained in the message.

Police responded to the residence and encountered Pedro Jesus Dominguez Mendez, 43, of Newport Beach, armed with a knife.

“Mendez was uncooperative and assaulted multiple officers by throwing a chemical substance at them,” Fischbacher wrote. “Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, one of the officers fired at Mendez.”

The suspect was not hit and he retreated into the apartment, police reported.

NBPD’s Crisis Response Unit (SWAT/CNT) was activated and began negotiations with Mendez.

Around 4:50 p.m. a Nixle police alert went out, warning residents about police activity in the area of Amigos/Domingo in Eastbluff and urging people to stay indoors.

Mendez surrendered without further incident to police custody at 5:13 p.m.

He was arrested for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting an officer with force.

The Newport Beach Fire Department treated three officers for exposure to a caustic chemical.

Two of the officers were transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment. They were treated and went home Sunday night, Fischbacher said in an email Monday.

Authorities are still working to confirm what the chemical substance was, Fischbacher explained on Monday.

Anyone with information or a witness to the incident is asked to contact Detective Rick Henry (949) 644-3797.