Kitchen Fire at CdM Home

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
The fire was contained to the kitchen at the Corona del Mar home.
— Photo courtesy NBFD

Authorities responded to a kitchen fire at a Corona del Mar home over the weekend.

Newport Beach Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire on Orchid Avenue at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, according to an NBFD press release.

Firefighters found a two-story residence with smoke and flames coming through the roof due to a kitchen fire. Crews quickly attacked the fire and knocked it down, NBFD officials reported in the statement.

The remainder of the home was searched for victims and fire extension. No injuries were reported and the fire was confined to the kitchen.

Fire officials also used the message to “remind everyone to shut off burners prior to leaving the kitchen. Unattended cooking is a common cause of home fires.”

