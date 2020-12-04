Kure It Cancer Research Annual Rivals Cup at Pelican Hill Nets $100K

Share this:

They may be rivals on the football field, but once a year USC and UCLA supporters come together to raise money for cancer research at the Kure It Cancer Research Annual Rivals Golf Tournament, held this year at Pelican Hill Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 6.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, tee times were staggered, with every golfer receiving their own cart with a cooler and a boxed lunch.

The tournament was sold out, with 144 golfers enjoying a day on the Pelican Hill links.

A silent auction was offered online prior to the tournament and included signed sports memorabilia, golfing opportunities at prestigious locations, a wide selection of fine wines, travel experiences, and holiday gifts.

Hole-in-one prizes were offered at several different holes, including an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach and a Rolex Explorer timepiece from Bob’s Watches in Newport Beach. With no winners, Aston Martin Newport Beach raffled off a weekend driving experience for two in an Aston Martin, which was won by Tim Johnston and Brian LaLonde. Golfers enjoyed seeing a group of pristine Aston Martins parked on the golf course as they played their rounds.

A live streaming wrap-up party was held at one of the Pelican Hill Resort villas, sponsored by Lugano Diamonds of Newport Beach (thanks to CEO Moti Ferder).

Kure It Board Chair Todd Perry addressed the assemblage and the virtual video by saying of the 14-year-old nonprofit, “just recently, Kure It hit a major milestone of raising a gross amount of $10 Million to fund research. The level of grants that Kure It funds, from $50 to $250,000, is typically seed money or start-up funding. This allows innovative researchers to get an idea off the ground that can hopefully lead to much larger funding from institutions, such as the National Health Institute.”

The Rivals Cup winners were announced and presented their trophies. The winning foursome included Anaheim Ducks star Ryan Getzlaf, retired professional hockey player Scottie Upshall, PJ McKaig and Hossein Karmini. Each golfer received a $500 gift card from BYLT Basics, a high-end basics men’s clothing line. Closest to the Pin winner Mike Joseph received a $1,000 gift card. Both Mitchell Boswell, who won Men’s Longest Drive for 334 yds., and Kelly Ly, who won Women’s Longest Drive at 225 yds, received a case of the Finnish Long Drink (a gin and grapefruit cocktail recently launched in California).

The nice ending to the story is that raising funds for cancer research puts aside any serious rivalry feelings, and more than $105,000 was netted for the cause, in keeping with Kure It Cancer Research’s mission, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Chairing the tournament was longtime supporter Burton Young, and Kure Cancer Research Board members participating included Chairman Todd Perry, Drew Hoeven, Julia Alai, Charles Byerly, and Paul McDonald. Linda Young’s Elite OC Productions was the event planner, and the Kure It Development Staff assisted in making it happen.

Sponsors included US Storage Centers & Westport Properties, Sperry Equities, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Julie Alai, The Nahin Group, City National Bank, Brigg’s Electric, NPV Advisors, Main Electric, The Leeson Group, and The Long Drink.

About Kure It Cancer Research: Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent. To date, Kure It has raised more than $10 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

For more information, visit www.KureIt.org.