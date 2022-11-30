Kure It Cancer Research Celebrates its 15th Anniversary

Share this:

Corona del Mar resident Barry Hoeven was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2007. After Hoeven learned there was a disconnect between the number of people afflicted with kidney cancer and the amount of funding and research being conducted to find a cure, he launched a nonprofit called Kure It, Inc. (the “K” represents kidney cancer) to help raise money to fund cancer research.

Hoeven lost his nearly two-decade battle with kidney cancer in 2016, but Kure It Cancer Research continues to fund innovative research projects for underfunded cancers at leading cancer centers around the United States and beyond.

More than 200 guests (including many of Hoeven’s friends and supports from Newport Beach) gathered on Saturday, Nov. 5 at City National Grove of Anaheim for Kure It Cancer Research’s “Let’s Save Lives” Gala, themed “Cures for Kids.”

Guests at the 15th anniversary event were treated to a silent auction full of a fantastic selection of wines and spirits, as well as art and overnight stays at esteemed locations.

Kure It Board Chair Todd Perry welcomed everyone, acknowledging the board of directors, staff, women’s guild, and the sponsors. He explained Kure It’s mission and the grants of $50,000 to $250,000 in seed money to help get an innovative idea off the ground in hopes that larger funding can be secured to take the research to the next level.

Towards that end, Perry introduced Dr. Edward Kim, Physician-in-Chief and Senior Vice President, City of Hope Orange County, who is a renowned cancer researcher and recruited dozens of cancer-fighting physician scientists from around the country making the new City of Hope campus in Irvine the epicenter for cancer breakthroughs.

He acknowledged Kure It’s partnership in supporting research for kidney and other underfunded cancers.

Dr. Sumanta Pal, M.D. who heads Kure It’s Medical Advisory Board and serves as co-director of City of Hope’s kidney cancer program, discussed his relationship with Kure It Founder Barry Hoeven, when Hoeven wanted to turn his kidney cancer diagnosis into a message of hope to others 15 years ago by establishing a named fund at City of Hope. Dr. Pal was his oncologist.

Dr. Leo Wang, M.D., PhD., City of Hope’s Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist, noted that he is determined to improve the survival outcomes of children diagnosed with brain tumors.

A special Kure It video celebrated the nonprofit’s 15 years of raising $13.5 Million for underfunded cancer research and supporting 55 research projects. It is on target in 2022 to grant $1 Million to fund cancer research.

After a live auction conducted by popular auctioneer Jim Nye, the evening progressed to a casino format as an In-N-Out truck provided hamburgers to departing guests.

The event raised $378,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Visit https://www.kureit.org for more information.