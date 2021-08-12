Labor Day Weekend Fun at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Share this:

Avoid the traffic and stay local this Labor Day weekend by having fun at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort with aquatic adventures and family-friendly experiences Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6, 2021.

Spend the day on the water at Newport Dunes’ Inflatable Water Park, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day. With extra-large inflatables including a 17-foot slide, trampoline, two climbable icebergs, monkey bars, bouncers, and teeter-totters, the aquatic playground is fun for adults and children alike.

Additional watersports activities include pedal boats, kayaks, stand up paddleboards and brand-new 21-foot electric Duffy boats.

For those looking for the ultimate VIP experience, Newport Dunes offers private beachfront cabanas for daily rentals. Take a break from the sun and relax on a lounger under a breezy, shaded area between dips in the waveless bay.

Enjoy beachside cuisine at Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up lunch and snack shop. Offering a menu of American favorites including hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and salads along with snacks, beer, wine and signature cocktails, guests are welcome to take food to go for a picnic on the beach or to enjoy back at camp.

Keep the excitement going into the evening with an illuminated stand up paddleboard experience. Tour the calm waters of the Back Bay at dusk and watch the magic unfold as the water beneath is set aglow with colorful neon light. Radiant Rides is available for groups of 7-13 with advance reservation.

Experience the luxury of waterfront RV and tent camping sites for the ultimate glamping getaway. For those who do not own an RV, Newport Dunes has recommendations for local RV rental companies that will deliver a sanitized RV to your site, all hooked up and ready to enjoy. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort continues to follow all local, state and CDC guidelines. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.NewportDunes.com.

For pricing and additional information about the Inflatable Water Park and watersports rentals at Newport Dunes please visit www.NewportDunes.com/Experiences/Aquatic.

To book a Radiant Rides experience please call the Watersports Office at (949) 279-4507.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is an iconic, family-friendly recreation destination celebrating 60+ years of cherished memories in Orange County.

Newport Dunes is home to the area’s premier waterfront RV resort, featuring luxury RV accommodations, charming cottages, a 442-slip marina, boat launch ramp, bike and watercraft rentals, a waveless beach and swimming lagoon, and Inflatable Water Park.