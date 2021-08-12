Lobsterfest Returns to Newport Beach Sept. 12

Share this:

Who’s ready to eat lobster while raising funds for charity?

The Lobsterfest at Newport Beach is back for its 12th year on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center Green.

This end of summer celebration is designed for foodie fun, entertainment and – most importantly – to raise funds for deserving charities.

Whole Maine lobster is flown in fresh on the morning of the event and prepared on site along with boiled shrimp and clams, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, salads, freshly baked rolls, and dessert. While feasting, you will enjoy live entertainment by local favorite The Pinch Me! Band.

According to info from Lobsterfest, the Lobsterfest at Newport Beach began in 2009 as a fundraiser for the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary Clubs. Lobsterfest has created its own foundation and maintains 501 (c) 3 status. Since 2009, proceeds from the event have supported the Newport Sunrise Rotary Club, Costa Mesa Rotary Club, Newport-Mesa Schools Foundation, Leadership Tomorrow, Make-A-Wish ® Orange County and Inland Empire, and New Directions for Women.

Tim Brown, one of the founding committee members, took the Lobsterfest idea to the Board of Directors for Leadership Tomorrow with the thought that the event could be used to fund scholarships for their year-long civic leadership program. Leadership Tomorrow is designed to help interested community members become more involved in civic leadership roles and activities for residents of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, and Tustin communities.

Leadership Tomorrow along with the Doc-In-The-Box of the Africa Project were the beneficiaries of the 2011 Lobsterfest at Newport Beach hosted by Bacchus International.

In April of 2013, the Lobsterfest Foundation was recognized as 501 c (3) Non-profit Corporation by the State of California and now has its own Board of Directors.

Since that time, the proceeds from the Lobsterfest have supported several charities including Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire, New Directions for Women, and over $27,000.00 to the scholarship fund for Leadership Tomorrow.

This year, Lobsterfest proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire.

After eleven years at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, the event relocated in 2019 to the beautiful Newport Beach Civic Green. This new location provides for the Lobsterfest to continue to grow.

Want to volunteer for Lobsterfest? Volunteers are an intricate part of any successful event and they’re looking for individuals or groups interested in helping to make the event a success.

The event runs on Sept. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m., but the majority of the volunteers are needed from either 12 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. There will be a mandatory training session held on-site. In appreciation of your help, you will be provided with entry to the event, a meal consisting of sandwiches, chips and soft drink. All volunteers are provided a limited edition Lobsterfest T-Shirt to be worn on the day of the event.

Lobster Ticket Information

$85 Pre-Sale General Admission Discount Available through Sunday, August 15

$95.00 General Admission after August 15 through Tuesday, September 7. Includes: one Whole Maine Lobster ($25.00 for additional lobster), Steamed Clams, Boiled Shrimp, Fresh Salad, Red Potatoes, Corn-on-the-cob, Drawn butter and rolls, Dessert, No-host Beer & Wine Bar. Picnic style seating first-come, first-served with additional seating on the lawn. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs if you wish.

$125 VIP Admission (Advance Purchase Only) Available through Tuesday, September 7. Includes all General Admission food plus complimentary Wine & Beer, and a reserved stage-front table separate from general admission with linens and silverware.

$1,250 VIP Table (Advance Purchase Only) available through Tuesday, September 7. Table seating for 10 people. Includes all VIP perks.

$35 Kids Meal (Advance Purchase Only). Includes Turkey Sandwich, Chips, Fruit, and a Cookie.

Walk-up Ticket Purchase: General Admission $110. Limited number sold on a first come first served basis. Not available if the event sells out before September 7.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lobsterfestatnewportbeach.com.