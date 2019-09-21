Landsea Homes, Lido Villas Finalist in SoCal Awards

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Landsea Homes was named a finalist in 12 categories for the 2019 SoCal Awards annual competition, officials announced recently.

The SoCal Awards recognize excellence in the home building and developer industry.

Landsea’s Lido Villas development is a finalist in five categories, including home of the year.

Other categories Lido Villas community is in the running for: Best interior merchandising of an attached home plan priced $750,000 and over; best architectural design – attached home plan; best architectural design of a multi-family community; and best innovative use of technology.

Marketing Director Kaylee Smith is named under the award nominations for Lido Villas for her work on the project.

Lido Villas is a development of 23 three-story townhomes with modern architecture, four distinct floor plans that range from approximately 1,818 to 2,303 square feet 2–3 bedrooms and 2.5–3.5 baths. Each home has an expansive rooftop deck. Other features include gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, master suites with walk-in closets, and two-car garages.

Making up the rest of the dozen categories Landsea is in the running for is: Debra Compton is a nominee for rookie salesperson of the year (less than two years); Nick Brown is up for sales professional of the year (selling product priced over $1.25 million); customer service professional of the year has two Landsea staffers up for the award, Michael Banuelos and Don Todaro; Kelly Abeling for “rising star” of the year; community superintendent of the year nominees includes Chad Longo; and Best online marketing campaign, for “Life Made Simple,” overseen by Landsea Homes Marketing Director Michelle Byrge.

Landsea Homes earned the nominations from more than 400 entries.

The awards are sponsored by Sales and Marketing Councils of the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. A panel of professionals served as judges.

The awards event will be Sept. 28 at The Grove of Anaheim and presented by Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes of KTLA Morning News.

Tickets to the event cost $150 for members and $175 for non-members. Tables of 10 are available.

For more information, visit landseahomes.com/southern-california/lido-villas and greatersmc.com/socalawards