Landsea Homes of Newport Beach Launches Landsea Title

Landsea Homes Corporation of Newport Beach has launched Landsea Title, which will conduct core title services, issue title commitments and title policies in the company’s Arizona, Florida and Texas markets as an Agent for First American Title Company.

First American Title is a national underwriter with a specialized homebuilder services division consisting of dedicated staff and offices with the experience and capabilities to service Landsea Homes’ existing and growing footprint.

“The launch of Landsea Title has long been in the works to complement our existing financial operations and offer our home buyers valuable title services,” said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. “Having our own title company allows us to ensure the highest level of service and maximize efficiencies throughout the home buying experience by controlling the quality and timing of the title and closing process. Coupled with Landsea Mortgage, we now offer home buyers comprehensive financial services directly with Landsea Homes.”

Last July, Landsea Homes also launched Landsea Mortgage powered by NFM Lending, giving Landsea Homes customers the opportunity to enjoy a streamlined and full-service loan process with superior customer service.

For more information about Landsea Title, visit: https://landseahomes.com/mortgage/.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit www.landseahomes.com.