Crisp Imaging Hosts Annual Super Bowl Party for Camp Pendleton Marines at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach

Share this:

Gary and Julie Crisp, owners of Costa Mesa-based Crisp Imaging, threw their twelfth spectacular Super Bowl party for 500 members of the military and other guests at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach.

In addition to 350 active-duty Marines bused in from Camp Pendleton, the Crisps hosted 150 veterans of past wars.

Commanders from Camp Pendleton addressed the crowd, including Col. Christopher Steele, the 5th Marine Regiment commanding officer, and Sgt. Major Garrett Kirkby. U.S. Marine Billy Hall, a 96-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and Bronze Star recipient, was on hand to joke and trade stories with young recruits. It was a day of fun, food, football, and personal connections.

Crisp Imaging CEO Gary Crisp said, “It’s a joy to put on this day of fun and football for these men and women who serve our country. They don’t generally get much recognition, and seeing their faces when they realize this party is all for them is beyond gratifying.”

As they watched the Chiefs beat the Eagles on seven jumbo flat-screen TVs, guests were treated to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus doughnuts, ice cream sundaes, nachos, and drinks.

Their day of play included boat rides in the harbor, cigars, video games, cornhole, and Las Vegas-style games of chance. They were pampered with therapeutic massages, chiropractic adjustments, and haircuts.

Entertainment was nonstop: the USC Marching Band, dancing Raiderettes, gospel, jazz, rock, and rap music by Tha Dogg Pound, an over-the-top wrestling show, and a magician.

As guests departed with thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and raffle prizes, Polynesian fire dancers performed, twirling flaming batons.

In addition to event sponsor Crisp Imaging, additional support came from title sponsor Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation, platinum sponsor Monster Energy, gold sponsor Coca-Cola; silver sponsors 2003 Eagle Foundation, Architects Orange, Balboa Bay Resort, Burnham Ward Properties, Godes & Preis LLP, Kyocera Document Solutions, Chris &Monica Furman; bronze sponsors Bank of the West, Bowermaster & Associates Insurance Brokers, Challenge Sales Inc., Daum Commercial Real Estate, DeLillo Chevrolet, Paul Folino, LPA Design Studios (Jon & Nancey Mills), The Danny Kwock Family Family Foundation, Lear Boats, Bill Milligan, R.D. Olson Construction, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Tangram Interiors, University of Southern California, Zuvich Corporate Sponsors, Inc.

Other sponsors included John Calicchio, Brian Crisp, Jim Crisp, Ray Crisp, Dave Demarest, DeBeikes Investment Company, Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, Steven Ho, Mark Hume, James & Sherrie Krantz, Pedro Noguera, Donna Safian, Lawrence & Nancy Sigler, Kent Valley, and Tom & Lisa VanDorpe.

The event benefited the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group. Gary Crisp presented them with a check for $25,000. Its mission is to provide support and outreach to the 5th MAR Marines and Sailors deployed from and stationed at Camp Pendleton and their families.

Crisp Imaging, Inc. is the West Coast’s premier independent digital printer for construction, real estate, facilities management, education, healthcare, corporate and other industries. Established in 2001, Crisp Imaging supports clients from Seattle to San Diego, offering reprographics, marketing materials, display graphics, PPE, scanning, archiving, document management, and on-site services. Visit www.Crispimg.com.