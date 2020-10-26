Letter to the Editor: A Healthy Concern for Climate Action

Share this:

On the Newport Beach Peninsula, residents and businesses are acutely aware of rising seas. We’ve experienced flooding on many occasions, as recently as July 2020.

Thus, it was encouraging to meet Nancy Scarborough, who promises action on protecting our coasts and beachfront properties, something her opponent, incumbent Brad Avery, has failed to do.

I voted for Avery, who before the election promised to be independent, but afterwards his silence supported Team Newport’s agenda.

The Council took no action supporting climate change legislation. As mounting evidence indicates, the problem of rising seas, flooding and coastal erosion is only going to get worse. We need a City Council that will look out for residents’ interests.

Scarborough is committed to doing that.

Craig Smith / Newport Beach