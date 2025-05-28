Letter to the Editor: Strong Support for Andrea McElroy

I strongly support Andrea McElroy for school board. Andrea’s commitment to her

principles will ensure that she will advocate for quality education and student well-being,

while always honoring the role of the family. Her unwavering and consistent approach to

leadership has convinced me that she will stand up for policies that reflect the values of

our community and trust our families with raising their children. While she strives for

common ground and collaboration, she definitely won’t compromise her values.

Whether addressing budget concerns or curriculum updates, Andrea will listen carefully

and seek balanced solutions that benefit all students. She wants to see our schools be

the very best they can be so that all students can achieve their full potential. Andrea

knows that healthy schools depend on honest, transparent relationships with parents.

Andrea also loves to bring people together and celebrate successes. I can’t wait to see

her boundless enthusiasm unite our school communities for the sake of the students.

I urge voters in NMUSD Area 5 to choose Andrea McElroy for school board—an

enthusiastic leader who will bring valuable leadership to our school district.

Sabrina Ketchum / Area 5 NHHS Parent