Letter to the Editor: Why I Fervently Back Kirstin Walsh for School Board

It seems like everywhere we turn we are facing multiple political issues, not just on a national level, but on a local level as well.

We are facing a divisive lawsuit in Newport Beach as well as a school board election over one seat. All over the city there are a myriad of posters for both school board candidates. While the opponents seem to have considerable supporters in this nonpartisan race, the question of political endorsement has once again become an issue when it clearly should not be.

In deciding what is best for our students in the district we should not turn to politics for the answer. Without dwelling on any negatives, I would like to point out why I fervently back Kirstin Walsh who was chosen for the board seat now in contention.

I can remember when the search for the new school board member began when the seat was vacated. I got phone calls from anxious educators who were interested in filling the seat as quickly as possible. They spent quite a long time in their search, and I heard so much about it that I realized how seriously they were taking this pursuit.

The next thing I heard several months later was that the board had carefully chosen Kirstin Walsh. Why? She has students in the district of NMUSD and was a volunteer parent for thirteen years, serving on the elementary and intermediate school PTAs. Kirstin was President of Newport Harbor High School PTA. All this she has accomplished while practicing as a licensed occupational therapist.

Kirstin held her appointed seat on the board for which she was considered along with other candidates, including her opponent, for a few months. Soon a group of parents from Area 5 requested a new election by acquiring, through a signature gathering drive, a small but legal selection of signatures—enough signatures to reverse Kirstin’s appointment and require a public vote instead.

Through turmoil and the incessant politics of the city of Newport Beach, Kirstin has kept her cool and, like a true professional, answers all questions pertaining to her new seat with grace and humility. This makes the large group of parents who support her even more fervent in their pursuit of keeping Kirstin on the School Board for NMUSD.

Lynn Lorenz / Newport Beach