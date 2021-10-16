Letter to the Editor: Correcting False Narratives to Elect Our Mayor

Share this:

I’ll say it up front: I want to be able to Elect Our Mayor. I also like term limits. So when people dissenting from the initiative claimed that the term limits were going to be changed, I took another look.

The proposed initiative doesn’t change city council term limits. In fact, the proposal says specifically: “This section is not intended to change the limit on consecutive terms for a member of the city council enacted by voters in November 1992.”

Subsequently, in the “Implementation” language, it says: “The enactment of this measure shall not be interpreted or applied to reset or extend the limit on consecutive terms applicable to any person holding office as a member of the city council at the time this measure is approved by voters.”

Any fair reading of the Elect Our Mayor initiative would conclude that (1) the city council term limits remain the same and (2) the current city council members aren’t gaming the system with this change.

The proposed new position of a directly-elected Mayor would have stricter term limits than city council. The proposed new position would have lifetime term limits, which the city council positions don’t have.

I encourage people to read the language for themselves. It’s amazing what a little education can do to counter false narratives.

Barbara Eusey / Balboa Island