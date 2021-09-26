Letter to the Editor: Electing Our Mayor Should Be Discussed Before a Vote

Share this:

Since when does one person get to decide major policy changes for the whole city? That is what is occurring with the push to elect our mayor.

Right now, the role of mayor is a one-year term and rotates among the current council. There have been no committees considering this. No discussions about the pros and cons of having an elected mayor have surfaced. Even the existing City Council isn’t a big fan of doing this, perhaps because it is driven by only one person without apparent consideration of any other viewpoints.

Initiatives have a long life since they can only be changed by another election. Shouldn’t we at least discuss this in a larger venue before it comes up for a vote, or are we just stuck with one man’s opinion of what the role of mayor should be?

Tom Baker / Newport Beach