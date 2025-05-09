Letter to the Editor: I Trust Andrea McElroy’s Values

As the June 10 NMUSD Area 5 Special Election approaches, the saying “You are the company you keep” rings true.

Claims that Kirstin Walsh, Andrea McElroy’s opponent, is a conservative or a non-partisan, don’t align with her affiliations.

In 2023, NMUSD’s progressive majority voted to block schools from notifying parents about their child’s gender dysphoria, risking student well-being. Conservative trustees, prioritizing safety, supported notification, but the majority prevailed. School board votes-on academics, safety, and fiscal management-reflect trustees’ values, and the 2023 decision clearly revealed the progressive majority’s values.

Andrea McElroy champions parental rights and transparency. Walsh claims non-partisanship, yet her Instagram shows her campaigning with Democrats Carol Crane, Ashley Anderson (NMUSD Trustee), and Katrina Foley (OC Supervisor). Her campaign is heavily funded by the teacher’s union, which endorsed Kamala Harris, and the Women in Leadership PAC who advocate for “leading the fight against conservatives.” This does not reflect conservative values.

This election demands leadership for quality education and parental involvement. Walsh’s “non-partisan” label masks her affiliations.

Voters deserve transparency. I’m voting for Andrea McElroy, whose values I trust.

Lisa Ruggieri Hines, Newport Beach