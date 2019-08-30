Letter to the Editor: Suggestions to Clean Up the Homeless

Share this:

Most parks have signs “DO NOT FEED THE BIRDS – IT CREATES DEPENDENCY”

Mayor, we need signs — “DO NOT TIP THE BEGGARS – IT CREATES DEPENDENCY”

These should be posted at every major intersection around Fashion Island, etc., where the beggars prey on motorists waiting for the light.

Cheap. Effective. Reducing their cash-flow will make them leave for better pickings elsewhere.

Some of these con-artists pull in over $100K a year. They use tacky signs, claiming freedom of speech as their excuse to pay for their habit.

Well Mayor, freedom of speech cuts both ways. We citizens have freedom of speech too!

Mayor, get those signs up now please!

Hiding behind the skirts of the ninth circuit judges is no excuse Mayor. We want action today.

The silly suggestion of fences and cacti at the bus station are unnecessary.

Instead, install high- powered intermittent water sprinklers. Create a wet soggy pitch and the tents will leave.

Most third world cities have water trucks that spray the sidewalks at 4 a.m. for cleanliness.

Mayor, get some water trucks and start the cleanup please.

Wilfred Knight

Corona del Mar