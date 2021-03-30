Letter to the Editor: The 2510 PCH Project Will Block Priceless Public Views

Share this:

The 2510 PCH Project was appealed by Mayor Brad Avery; thus, to further review the Project and its cumulative impacts.

The hearing will be held on April 13, 2021 at City Council Chambers. The applicant has proposed a 35 unit apartment complex, (three units will be considered low income), with an adjacent car showroom.

There are concerns of those priceless public views from both John Wayne and Cliff Drive Parks that will be severely impacted forever.

John Wayne Park is one of the very few parks where families and friends gather to watch the Christmas Boat Parade every year. These people generally travel from the Inland Empire to watch the parade at no charge. They might not be able to afford to dine at a restaurant on the bay nor afford to rent a Duffy to view the parade, but they most certainly can bring a blanket and a picnic basket to watch our glorious parade, which originated in 1908.

The Project does not take into consideration Environmental Justice issues, with regard to the equal protection and meaningful involvement of all people with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies and the equitable distribution of environmental benefits.

These sacred views from John Wayne Park and the enjoyment for residents and out of town guests will be eternally eradicated, as these parks are considered an environmental benefit for all people.

So, who are these fortunate people that will be allowed to reside in these three low-income housing apartments? According to the Staff report, the City provides the guidelines and these guidelines provide priority treatment for City employees, (those who qualify for low-income, must make $44,850 per year for a one person household).

Will these low-income apartments set precedence for Newport’s Stakeholders that could conceivably pay to house City employees?

We must ask ourselves: will three-low income apartments (potentially inhabited by City employees) be a sound reason to obliterate public views for literally thousands of people, especially for those future generations to come?

“Tomorrow hopes we have learned something from yesterday.” — John Wayne

Peggy V. Palmer / Newport Beach