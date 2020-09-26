Letter to the Editor: The Special Interest Candidate

Share this:

Keith Curry is endorsing Jeff Herdman for city council because he’s not a “special interest” candidate.

Oh, really?

Let’s start with the proposed plan for the Mariners Mile expansion. The primary owner and proponent of the project is Manouch Moshayedi. Jeff Herdman took thousands of dollars from Mr. Moshayedi, his wife, and Keith Curryp—all disclosed on the same campaign disclosure form.

Amazing what just a little research can yield, but it doesn’t stop there.

Herdman has also taken hundreds of dollars from Todd Ridgeway, who led the effort to build housing on the car wash site in Fashion Island.

Herdman happily accepted a max-out donation from the California Real Estate PAC and took more money from the Apartment Association of Orange County, the California Apartment Owners’ Association of Orange County, the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, a Political Action Committee called “Taxpayers and Residents United For Newport,” and the Building Industry Association of California.

Herdman has taken money from “Shopoff Land Fund II,” “TSG Parcel 1, LLC” and “Uptown Newport Jamboree.” All are companies associated with the high-density Shopoff project along Jamboree.

Herdman has taken money from CAA Planning, Inc., who was the political consultant behind the failed Porsche dealer design along Mariners Mile.

So, Mr. Curry, who exactly is the special interest candidate? Here’s a hint: you just endorsed him.

If you’re looking for independence unbeholden to actual special interests, your vote is simple. Vote for Noah Blom!

Jodi P. Bole,

Chair, Balboa Island Preservation Association