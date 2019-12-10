Lido Villas Builder Earns Industry Awards, Newspaper Accolades

Share this:

Landsea Homes recently earned eight wins at three industry award competitions that recognized the developer’s excellence in architecture, sales, interior design, and homebuilding, officials announced in a recent press release.

In September, the Newport Beach-based company won five categories at the Building Industry Association of California’s 2019 SoCal Awards annual competition, which recognizes achievements in new home development.

The company’s community, Lido Villas, at the intersection of Via Lido and Vido Malaga, won best architectural design for an attached home plan, best interior merchandising of an attached home plan priced at $750,000 and over, and best architectural design of a multi-family community. Landsea also earned the top spot for best innovative use of technology for VisionScape’s renderings of Lido Villas.

The company had finalized in 12 categories from a field of more than 500 entries from throughout Orange County, the statement reads.

Landsea was also spotlighted at the Orange County Register’s Best of Orange County awards as the top home builder for 2019.

Lastly, Landsea was also named the best new home builder last month in Orange County’s Best: Times OC’s Readers’ Choice.

“It is incredibly humbling to be honored by Orange County residents, our homebuyers and our peers in the homebuilding industry,” Landsea Homes Southern California Division President Tom Baine said in a prepared statement. “These top honors reflect our experienced and hardworking teams’ commitment to providing high quality and outstanding service.”

For more information visit, landseahomes.com.