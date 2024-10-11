Lights! Camera! Action! Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 25

Share this:

A 25th anniversary is traditionally celebrated with silver, but the Newport Beach Film Festival has struck gold this year with the dazzling star power and movie premieres scheduled for the festival’s weeklong 25th anniversary run October 17-24.

Among the many recognizable names scheduled to attend the festival: Carol Burnett, Christoph Waltz, Nicolas Cage, Amy Poehler, Jane Lynch, Joan Chen, Ewan McGregor, Aubrey Plaza, Finneas O’Connell and Peter Sarsgaard.

More than 50,000 film fans are expected to attend the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival, which features more than 100 films from 19 countries including 16 World Premieres, 10 U.S. Premieres, 16 North American Premieres, 13 West Coast Premieres, and 10 Southern California Premieres.

Opening Night will be the World Premiere of Simon West’s “Old Guy” starring Christopher Waltz, followed by the traditional post party at Fashion Island with a record number of restaurants serving signature bites, hosted cocktails and live music. Closing Night will be a screening of Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” starring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

“Not only is this our 25th anniversary year, but it’s also one of the largest lineups we have had in our history,” stated Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Gregg Schwenk. “It’s also one of our most diverse and the most celebratory in recognizing talent in front of and behind the camera. I am really proud of what we have to offer the community.”

Schwenk noted that some people have joked that the festival’s overnight success was 25 years in the making, but the Festival has been building to this moment since the initial Newport Beach Film Festival in 1999, when Schwenk and Festival Co-Founder and VP of Marketing Todd Quartararo hoped audiences would show up to watch movies.

“This is a banner year for the Newport Beach Film Festival,” enthused Schwenk. “We have hit our stride. With all the talent and the high-caliber films, it’s an amazing year, and we truly have something for everyone. We have a culinary series, architecture and design, action sports, shorts, international films. It’s a festival for the entire community.”

Schwenk said filmmakers are attending from Ireland, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Spain and Germany, among others.

“So much is happening every day,” said Schwenk. “We just added a special screening of ‘Dune’ with the editor Joe Walker. We added ‘The Last Showgirl’ with Pamela Anderson. We added ‘Music by John Williams’ documentary.”

“Todd and I talk often about where we started, and we are very proud of what has been achieved and most proud and most thankful for all of those people from our community and beyond who have for 25 years come to support the festival,” added Schwenk. “That includes out past volunteers, our past staff, al the patrons and sponsors and supporters and ultimately filmmakers and our audience, and the team that has been here for 25 years to help build the foundation that we have. We are excited to celebrate our milestone.”

Festival Highlights

The opening night film on Thursday, Oct. 17 is the World Premiere of “Old Guy” starring two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz and directed by Simon West, both of whom will walk the red carpet and attend the screening. Waltz will be presented with the 2024 Newport Beach Film Festival Icon Award.

“The Festival is thrilled to host the World Premiere of Simon West’s ‘Old Guy’ as the Opening Night Film to kick off the 25th anniversary of the Newport Beach Film Festival,” stated Schwenk. “To have Christoph Waltz in attendance to honor his iconic career will truly create an unforgettable event for our audience.”

Centerpiece Films

The Festival has selected multiple Centerpiece films including Steve McQueen’s “Blitz,” an Apple Original Film starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson; the World Premiere of “Lost & Found In Cleveland” directed by Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak starring Martin Sheen, June Squibb, Liza Weil and Dennis Haysbert; “Nightbitch,” directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden, Emmett Snowden; Joshua Oppenheimer’s “The End” starring Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon & George MacKay; Tim Fehlbaum’s “September 5” with star Peter Sarsgaard in attendance; and “The Piano Lesson” directed by Malcolm Washington and starring John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L Jackson.

And then there’s “Stealing Pulp Fiction,” in which three Hollywood-Wannabe friends team up with their kooky therapist (Jason Alexander) to plot a heist to steal Quentin Tarantino’s personal 35mm print of “Pulp Fiction” from his movie theater. This World Premiere will be screened twice at this year’s Festival, and with good reason—it’s a clever concept that in many ways is a humorous homage to Quentin Tarantino. “Pulp Fiction” fans and newbies alike will enjoy this cinematic joyride.

Premieres

This year’s Festival will feature The World Premiere of “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” directed by Paul Taublieb and narrated by Josh Brolin; the West Coast Premiere of “Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue” directed by Jill Campbell and starring Elle Macpherson, Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley & Tyra Banks (including a post-screening Q&A with Cheryl Tiegs, Paulina Porizkova, Natalie Mariduena, Roshumba Williams and Stacey Williams); a screening of “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” directed by Matthew Miele with subject Bob Mackie in attendance; and a screening of “Sidelined: The QB and Me” with Siena Agudong and Noah Beck in attendance.

Films with a local focus include “Newport and Me: Seymour Beek,” a documentary about the life and times of longtime Newport Beach resident Seymour Beek. Learn about Seymour’s ancestry, how and where his parents met and the development of Balboa Island and Harbor Island.

Another local documentary is “The Wedge” which dives into the heart-pounding world of one of California’s most treacherous surf spots at the end of the Balboa Peninsula. Through the eyes of water photographers, surfers, and bodyboarders, “The Wedge” captures the raw beauty and peril of this iconic surf location.

Special Events

This year, the Festival will be holding a Series Spotlight featuring three of this season’s biggest shows.

On Friday, Oct. 18, David Alan Grier & Wendi McLendon Covey will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award and participate in a Q&A following a screening of their new show, NBC’s “St. Denis Medical.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 22 Jane Lynch will attend a special screening of an episode from season four of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” She will also be presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award and participate in a Q&A following the screening.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Festival will host a screening of the season five premiere episode of Paramount+ and CBS Studios’ “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” The screening will be followed by a discussion with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and voice actors Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, & Jerry O’Connell.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Peter Sarsgaard will be presented with the Performance of the Year Award (Actor) as part of a live recording for The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast with THR’s Executive Editor of Awards Scott Feinberg.

Honors

Variety will honor Amy Poehler with the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Newport Beach Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20. The award is reserved for those who have broken barriers in the industry and withstood the test of time. Poehler will accept the honor for her career achievements, including reprising her role as the voice of Joy in the recent success of “Inside Out 2,” which grossed $1.6 billion at the global box office in 2024.

“The Newport Beach Film Festival is honored to continue its partnership with Variety and host remarkable award tributes. We could not be more thrilled to be honoring Amy Poehler. Her distinguished career spans generations of audiences across both film and television” said Schwenk.

The 2024 Festival Honors takes place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Balboa Bay Resort in conjunction with Variety 10 Actors to Watch. This year’s honorees attending the Festival Honors event include Nicolas Cage (Icon Award), Joan Chen (Career Achievement Award), Colman Domingo (Maverick Award), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Artist of Distinction), and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Artist of Distinction), George MacKay (Spotlight Award, June Squibb (Lifetime Achievement Award), and Diane Warren (Lifetime Achievement in Music).

Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch honorees include Monica Barbaro, Zoë Chao, Ryan Destiny, Karla Sofía Gascón, Fred Hechinger, Ella Hunt, David Jonsson, Josh Rivera, Drew Starkey, and Toby Wallace.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Finneas O’Connell will be receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award during a conversation about his career.

Also on October 21, Terry Crews will receive the Arts Champion Award at the Festival’s Sunset Series.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Ewan McGregor will receive the TV Performance of the Year Award, recognizing him for his starring role in “A Gentleman in Moscow,” the adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel. McGregor will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, Executive Editor of Awards, in front of a festival audience. The event will be held at Pelican Hill Resort.

“The Newport Beach Film Festival could not be more honored to bestow this award to Ewan McGregor for his legendary career. He is a true powerhouse, who has left a mark not only on the audiences who enjoy his incredible array of projects, but on the industry as a whole.” said Schwenk.

Style Week OC Partnership

StyleWeekOC in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival hosts a Keynote Double Feature at Fashion Island on Saturday, Oct. 19 with Arianne Phillips and Julianne Hough.

At 1 p.m., Costume Designer Arianne Phillips will participate in a moderated Q&A at 1 p.m., followed by a moderated Q&A with Emmy Award winning Choreographer Julianne Hough at 1:30 p.m. Actress Aubrey Plaza will present Phillips with the Creative Visionary Award.

Three time Academy Award nominated Costume Designer, Arianne Phillips is one of the most unique creative forces in fashion and entertainment. Arianne’s cutting-edge designs earned her Oscar nominations for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” James Mangold’s “Walk the Line” and Madonna’s “W.E.” Arianne has received one award and eight nominations from the Costume Designers Guild, two BAFTAS nominations, a Critics Choice Awards nomination, and a Tony Award nomination

Julianne Hough is an actress, singer, dancer, author, entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning choreographer, host and judge. She became a household name as a two-time champion on ABC’s top-rated “Dancing with the Stars” before gaining global recognition for her award-winning film and music career. Julianne’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through Kinrgy, a groundbreaking fitness modality she founded in 2020 that emphasizes holistic wellness for the mind, body and soul. Most recently, she expanded her talents to writing, releasing her debut novel “Everything We Never Knew” in August.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, StyleWeekOC and Newport Beach Film Festival present An Afternoon with Bob Mackie and Friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fashion Island.

Moderated by TCM’s Drew Carver, Bob Mackie, Carol Burnett and others will discuss his film “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusions” that screens on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Film Festival. The event will take place at the main stage in the Bloomingdale’s Courtyard at Fashion Island.

Costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie is a nine-time Emmy Award winner, Geoffrey Beene CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and has three Oscar nominations. He received a 2019 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his work on “The Cher Show.” His Broadway credits include “Moon Over Buffalo” and “Putting It Together” starring Carol Burnett, “Minnelli on Minnelli,” “Lorelei” with Carol Channing, and “On the Town” with Bernadette Peters and Phyllis Newman.

Bob’s inventive and memorable designs have helped raise entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Cher, Elton John, Ann-Margret, Bernadette Peters, Miley Cyrus, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Pink, Zendaya, and Cher to iconic status both onscreen and off.

Other Style Week OC/Film Festival events include a conversation and book signing on Oct. 19 with two-time New York Times Best Selling author Stassi Schroeder, whose new book is “You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B*tch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off.”

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Academy Award winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood will be presented with the Career Achievement Award in Costume Design along with a Q&A discussion and costume display from the box office sensation Warner Bros’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and Apple TV+’s mini-series “Masters of the Air.”

For more information on Style Week OC events, visit fashionisland.com/styleweekoc.

About the Newport Beach Film Festival

The Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States. The event brings an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the Southern California coast.

Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture and cinematic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, KIA, Los Angeles Times, GAMFF, Fashion Island, and Visit Newport Beach.

For more information on the complete film programming and to purchase tickets, please visit www.newportbeachfilmfest.com.