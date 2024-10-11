Historic Lido Theater Reopens for Live Music and Movies

Share this:

The Lido Theater opened in 1939 as one of Orange County’s earliest art deco cinema houses.

The landmark theater closed for renovation five years ago. The project was prolonged due to the pandemic and the detailed work required to add air conditioning and heating without affecting the structure and interior of the building.

Now meticulously restored by owner Fritz Duda Company, The Lido Theater hosted a community open house and concert by Sugar Ray to celebrate the re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The reopening was attended by hundreds of residents and included a ribbon cutting with members of the Newport Beach City Council and other VIPs plus a concert by the band Sugar Ray. The theater opened just in time for this year’s 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival, which will be using the Lido Theater for many of its movie screenings from Oct. 17 through 24, including the Film Festival’s Closing Night film on Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m.: “A Real Pain” with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

Newport Beach native Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, and his company River Jetty Restaurant Group (operators of A Restaurant) have been named as the new operator of The Lido Theater. They will reportedly present a mix of live music, first run and classic movies, engaging speakers, comedians, and other events.

“I grew up in Newport Beach and have a lot of great memories of The Lido,” said McG. “I’m excited to help usher in a new era of entertainment at The Lido, especially now that it’s been restored and is more beautiful than ever.”

The Lido Theater has a new digital projection and sound system, a new exterior color palette, new seating and lighting, and carpet reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden era, as

The original box office, marquee, movie poster cases, lobby, concession stand, and restrooms have been restored, and new men’s and family/ADA restrooms were built. Real brass and copper finishes were also added, as well as cream-colored paint with subtle silver sparkles that can be seen in the lobby and staircase.

The Catalina-style tile, admired at the time for its colorful hand-painted beauty, has been restored and can be seen in the lobby and restrooms. The Lido’s auditorium walls were also refreshed, with its murals depicting underwater ocean scenes that appear to glow from black lights illuminating the walls when the house lights dim. The classic balcony also remains a unique feature not found in modern theaters.

McG noted he will also bring in 35mm film projectors to show classic movies.

“Operating The Lido Theater is the perfect intersection of my passions: movies, music, and hospitality,” said McG. “The Lido is now an elevated entertainment venue that will be the heartbeat of the community.”

The Lido Theater is located in Via Lido Plaza at 3459 Via Lido, in Newport Beach. A schedule of live music, movies, and other performances will be available at www.thelidotheater.com.