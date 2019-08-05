Local Rotary Club Hosts Sunrise Speakers Series

Share this:

Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary Club has a several interesting speakers in upcoming month as part of their Sunrise Speakers Series.

The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast at Five Crowns Restaurant, 3901 E. Coast Hwy., in Corona Del Mar.

On Tuesday, Robyne Wood, director of Robyne’s Nest, will discuss the mission of the Nest to provide academic, financial, and life skills resources to homeless and at-risk high school students, who have little to no parental support in the Newport Mesa and Huntington Beach High School districts, NB Sunrise Rotary officials wrote in an announcement.

The Nest assists them so that they may complete high school with a diploma and pursue self-sufficiency through college, trade school, or military options. The students are committed to being drug, alcohol, and crime free.

Robyne is a living testament how hard work, focus, and determination can help one rise above and overcome great adversities, Rotary officials wrote.

Having left home at 17, she learned to provide for herself by obtaining a full-time job and working hard to graduate high school. From there she went on to succeed by excelling in every employment opportunity she was given and continuing to attend community college whenever time allowed. Her journey has become her passion and has prepared her for a greater calling, which she now fulfills through Robyne’s Nest.

Other upcoming speakers: Gil Thweatt will discuss “Designing a New Capitol City for Saudi Arabia” on Aug. 13; District Governor Marc Aarons will discuss “Rotary Connects the World,” and will reflect on his business, international travels, and service to the Rotary Club of Newport Balboa on Aug. 20; and last, but not least, local resident and world traveler Michael Lawler will discuss “Cruising to Yemen” a two-month adventure through the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Suez Canal, and Pirates Alley, where he engaged Somalia pirates, at the Aug. 27 meeting.

For more information, visit newportbeachsunriserotary.org