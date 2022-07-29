Lugano Diamonds Selects Fashion Island for New Flagship Location

Share this:

Lugano Diamonds, the renowned luxury jeweler known for creating elegant one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces (often referred to as wearable works of art) will open its flagship location at Fashion Island in late 2022.

Lugano Diamonds will take over the former Canaletto Ristorante and Atomic Creamery locations. The site will be completely redesigned to create a signature look of Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry.

According to information from Lugano, the brand’s Grand Salon will offer guests an intimate shopping experience within a beautifully adorned space with an adjacent private club and expansive outdoor garden.

The company’s current location at 620 Newport Center Dr. will remain open until the launch of the new Grand Salon flagship location.

“Our goal is to build relationships with our clients and create extraordinary luxury experiences in our salons,” said Stuart Winston, Chief Experience Officer, in a press release. “Our business has grown through this approach, and we know expanding to a larger salon in a one-of-a-kind destination like Fashion Island will help us continue our success.”

The spacious new concept (11,000 square feet) from Lugano, created by Lugano co-founder Idit Ferder, will feature custom furniture by Poltrona Frau, a furniture maker founded in 1912 and headquartered in Tolentino, Italy.

The elegant wood floors are hand-made by Jamie Beckwith of Nashville, TN. Luxury fabrics used will include cashmere, mohair and silk from renowned mills such as Kravet and Brunschwig & Fils.

The Grand Salon will be open daily and available for walk-in viewing or by appointment.

The Fashion Island location will be Lugano Diamond’s only presence on the West Coast, and home to their first Prive private club. The club, which will also feature an outdoor garden, further elevates the luxury experience. Membership is by invitation only.

Prive will feature an in-store restaurant concept from Lugano Diamonds to host private events. Chef Michelle Bernstein, a James Beard Foundation Award-winner and the host of the Emmy-award winning production “SoFlo Taste” in southern Florida, serves as the in-house culinary advisor and will craft the food and beverage menu.

“Lugano joins a distinguished list of world-class brands that have selected Fashion Island as their exclusive location in Orange County,” said Tanya Thomas, Vice President and General Manager of Fashion Island, in a press release. “Fashion Island’s premier coastal location and lush, resort-like setting embody the luxury lifestyle and one-of-a-kind experiences that appeal to our discerning guests.”

Lugano Diamonds is a private international diamond and jewelry company founded in Israel by Moti Ferder with the vision of creating exquisite, one-of-a-kind wearable works of art. In 2005 the company established itself in North America with the opening of its Grand Salon in Newport Beach.

Since its inception, Lugano’s worldwide connections to procure the rarest, most unique, and largest stones enable the company to consistently produce stunning creations. Controlling all facets of production, Lugano’s master craftsmen create each piece of jewelry to the highest standards with meticulous attention to detail.

Lugano has locations in Newport Beach, Aspen, Colo., and Palm Beach, Fla. Visit https://luganodiamonds.com for more information.