On Faith: Mariners Church Reopens for Live Outdoor Worship

The Mariners Church campus will be bustling this weekend with something for everyone. It reopened for live, socially distant in-person outdoor worship services on Saturday, September 12 and continues on Sunday September 13.

In keeping with county public health guidelines, Mariners is able to offer different physically different worship venues by utilizing its spacious outdoor campus.

“God has been so gracious in providing Mariners Church with a beautiful and spacious outdoor campus that enables us to safely welcome back the community,” said Senior Pastor Eric Geiger. “We’re truly blessed to be in a position where people can unite in powerful worship, sing and pray together, reconnect with friends and hear God’s word – all outdoors and physically distanced. Our weekend services will have something for everyone in the family to enjoy and at all comfort levels.”

Mariners encourages face coverings. Seating will be positioned to accommodate physical distancing and offer a touchless experience via the Mariners Church app, which will provide guests with sermon notes, worship lyrics, and giving opportunities.

Drive-in services will be offered in the upper parking lot for those who wish to attend at a distance. Families wanting to sit with their children can enjoy a special family viewing service available on the church’s lower lawn.

Programming for children and junior high will be available complete with worship, games, activities, and Bible teaching, each in uniquely designed outdoor worship environments across the Mariners campus.

Those who prefer or need to attend church at home can still attend Mariners Online weekend services. Services are at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

For a full list of Mariners safety guidelines, visit https://www.marinerschurch.org/covid-19-gathering-guidelines.

Contact Cindy Christeson at [email protected]