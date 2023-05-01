May 13 is Public Safety Day in Newport Beach

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach invites the community to a Public Safety Day on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 3 and Police Station, 868 Santa Barbara Dr.

Safety Day activities include meet and greet opportunities with lifeguards, SWAT team members, paramedics, crime scene investigators, CERT members, K9 unit, NBPD dispatch, mounted police unit, animal control, fire prevention and crime prevention specialists.

There will also be live police and fire demonstrations plus activities for kids, as well as station tours—and food!

Fire Station 3 and the Police Station are near the corner of San Juaquin Hills Road and Jamboree Road at the edge of Newport Center.