Newport Beach City Manager Update: Library Week, Earth Day, Art Exhibition

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

This week I had the pleasure of reading to a group of Newport Beach children during a story time event that was part of National Library Week.

National Library Week, which ran April 23 through April 29, is designed to showcase and celebrate the many diverse services, amenities and events available at our public libraries. Events hosted by the Newport Beach Public Library last week included technology demonstrations, cultural arts workshops, author events, storytime with guest readers, puppet and magic shows, a gratitude wall, creative writing for kids, and college prep for teens.

Thank you to the many Newport Beach families who came out in support of National Library Week, to our Library Services staff who put on such fun and educational events, and Friends of the Library for your generous financial support!

West Newport Park Playground Upgrades Complete

Two playgrounds at West Newport Park, 5700 Seashore Dr., are now reopened to the public following a series of improvements.

During the past few weeks the City replaced rubber surfacing, play equipment and shades at the playgrounds located at Orange Street and 58th Street. The drinking fountain was also replaced and sidewalks repaired at 58th Street. Both playgrounds are now open to the community.

City Earth Day Event Draws Hundreds of People

The City’s Earth Day event on April 22, featuring free document shredding, e-waste disposal and compost giveaway, was highly successful. The event drew more than 860 residents to the City Corporation Yard, a 73 percent increase over last year’s event.

About 32,650 pounds of paper material was shredded, nearly 8,650 pounds of e-waste collected, and about 2,600 bags of compost (the equivalent of 77,700 pounds) were distributed.

Thank you to all those who participated, including our partners at CR&R, California Electronics and PaperCuts, and student volunteers from the Mayor’s Youth Council and the Sage Hill School e-waste club.

Due to high demand, the City is planning a second event on Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at 3300 Pacific View Dr.. The event will include on-site shredding and compost distribution; however, e-waste disposal will not be available at this event.

Newport Beach residents can schedule free curbside e-waste pickup at any time by contacting CR&R at (949) 667-4158 or [email protected]

Equipment Upgrades to Help Keep Beaches Clean This Summer

The City’s Public Works Department recently upgraded its mechanized equipment to improve beach cleanup.

The City’s John Deere tractors were recently upgraded with “Beach King” attachments. These attachments consist of motorized screen and belt mechanisms that can be adjusted to collect a variety of materials such as ocean and storm debris, litter, and also provide a deep cleaning of beach sand. As the Beach King units are towed behind our tractors, the sand is mechanically sifted while litter and debris are collected into a reinforced bucket. The clean sand gets redeposited on the beach immediately behind the equipment, leaving a clean and well-groomed beach.

Staff utilizes two beach cleaner machines daily during the early morning hours of summer. Each machine can collect as much as ten cubic yards of trash and debris each day. As crowds increase during busy summer days, our crews shift to manual collection on foot in targeted areas. This hybrid method of beach cleaning is key to our efficiency and ongoing daily maintenance efforts to keep Newport’s beaches beautiful and free of trash.

General Plan Committees to Convene May 3

On Wednesday, May 3, the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) will meet at 5 p.m. and the General Plan Update Steering Committee (GPUSC) will meet at 6 p.m., or shortly thereafter, in the Collins Island and Bay Island Meeting Rooms at Marina Park.

The comprehensive update of the community’s General Plan is a large undertaking. Public participation is invited and encouraged throughout the process. If you have any questions or to learn more, please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/gpupdate or contact City staff at [email protected].

Serve Your Community: Apply Now for Vacant Seats on Boards, Commissions

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications through May 10 to fill the following unscheduled vacancy and upcoming scheduled vacancies (all terms are for four years, expiring June 30, 2027, except for one unscheduled City Arts Commission seat expiring June 30, 2025):

Board of Library Trustees (two seats)

Building and Fire Board of Appeals (one seat)

City Arts Commission (two seats – one term is for four years, expiring June 30, 2027; and one unscheduled term expiring June 30, 2025)

Civil Service Board (one seat)

Harbor Commission (one seat)

Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission (two seats)

Planning Commission (two seats)

All scheduled vacancies will become vacant when the existing terms expire on June 30, 2023, or until the seat is filled.

All applicants must be qualified electors of the City, none of whom shall hold any paid office or employment in City government (Section 702 of the City Charter).

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, May 10, or until the vacancies are filled. The application and additional information about the Boards and Commissions can be found at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy or by calling (949) 644-3005.

The application and information about the Boards and Commissions can also be accessed through the City’s website at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/bcc.

Newport Beach Art Exhibition Submissions Due May 26

Artists who would like to participate in the 2023 Newport Beach Art Exhibition are invited to submit entries by Friday, May 26.

Presented by the City Arts Commission, the Newport Beach Art Exhibition is a one-day juried art show on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. This event is a great opportunity to showcase, sell, and celebrate art.

Entry guidelines are on the City’s website at www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

To apply, create a free account on CallforEntry.org and submit your entries by Friday, May 26.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Collaborated with Orange County’s Crisis Assessment Team, City Net, the Newport Beach Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to place a person on a medical hold to receive treatment.

Collaborated with a school resource officer to assist a minor experiencing a mental health crisis.

Transported a person to the crisis stabilization unit at Be Well OC’s campus in Orange for treatment.

Transported a person to the sobering station at the Be Well OC campus for treatment.

Transported a person to Share Our Selves for services and food.

Provided mental health and wellness resources to businesses and residents during community outreach.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Transported a client to appointments to obtain a new photo ID and connected him to the Veterans’ Administration to apply for a housing voucher.

Scheduled a medical appointment and arranged transportation for a person experiencing homelessness.

Enrolled a new client into services.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.