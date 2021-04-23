May Classes & Events at Sherman Library & Gardens

Share this:

LITTLE SEEDLINGS STORY TIME

Every Friday / 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

Explore nature through the wonderful world of books. Join us every Friday as we share our favorite stories, picture books and poems. Perfect for preschool children and their caregivers. All children and adults must wear a mask while in the garden. Seating will be spaced for social distancing. Drop-in, meet in Central Garden.

FLORAL CLASS: LEI DAY

Sunday, May 2 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $45 Member / $55 Non-Member

May Day is a very special holiday in Hawaii. It is a day filled with flower leis, parades, song and dance, and a big celebration of Hawaiian culture and their respect for the environment. To celebrate here at Sherman Gardens, this class will teach you how to make different types of flower leis. Th leis will be made of colorful, fragrant, blossoms to wear around your neck, or present to a loved one as a sign of affection.

TAI CHI TUESDAYS

8 Week Course Beginning May 4

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Fee: $160 Member / $180 Non-Member

Learn the gentle art of Tai Chi in the perfect tranquil Sherman garden setting. Local teacher Cynthia Bell Niermann will introduce you to this complete mind-body exercise for better health, flexibility, strength and balance. This eight-week course will include Qigong stretches, breathing exercises and short Tai Chi routines which provide enjoyable, effective stress relief. Cynthia’s approach is particularly good for over 50s and seniors as she focuses on fitness and joint flexibility through gentle movement.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: ROSE

Friday, May 7 / 10 a.m – 12 p.m.

Fee: $35 Member / $.45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from an elegant rose. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home her/his own charming painting.

FLORAL CLASS: FLOWERS FOR MOM

Saturday, May 8 / 5 – 7 pm

Fee: $90 Member / $100 Non-Member

Create an arrangement full of delicate May blossoms in a gorgeous ceramic vessel. We will be arranging in soft pastel shades of blooms, and you’ll get the chance to tell the recipient that you made their gift by hand! This class also comes with a handmade floral card from a local artist where you can write a message for your loved one. The class will be taught by Sherman Horticulturist and Floral Designer, Dawn Mones.

VIRTUAL LECTURE: A GARDEN CAN BE ANYWHERE

Tuesday, May 11 / 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Free Event! Pre-registration required.

Edible Gardens LA founder Lauri Kranz will share her wisdom and her new book, “A Garden Can Be Anywhere: Creating Bountiful and Beautiful Edible Gardens” in this virtual lecture and Q&A. Discover secrets for planning, planting, growing, and maintaining luscious edible gardens, no matter the setting or size of the plot. Through gorgeous gardens created for her clients, Lauri will reveal her essential methods for growing abundant organic food. Her practical guide is built around the philosophy that nourishment and beauty are not separate goals. It’s also at the forefront of a gardening revolution, where more and more people are craving a patch of land for growing healthy, organic food from their own gardens. A Garden Can Be Anywhere reveals Lauri’s knack for providing both beauty and bounty in her clients’ outdoor spaces.

PARENT & ME PAINTING: SUNFLOWERS

Saturday, May 15 / 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Fee: $25 member / $35 Non-Member

Create a pretty painting of a sunflower. You will work together to observe the colors and qualities of a beautiful sunflower and use simple step by step watercolor techniques to create your own botanical portrait. Grandparents and favorite adults welcome too! No experience necessary.

shermanPHOTOGRAPHY CLASS: THE MAGIC OF GOLDEN LIGHT

Sunday, May 16 / 4 – 6 p.m.

Fee: $55 member / $65 Non-Member

Learn how to transform your afternoon photos into magical garden wonders. Enjoy a two-hour class in the garden when it’s closed to the public and explore the magic of afternoon sunlight – often called the golden hour or golden light. Local photographer, Jeanine Hill, will begin by discussing backlighting, light, bokeh, and macro photography. You’ll then venture out in the garden and take photos with her guidance, followed by a lesson in editing on the iPad.

MONARCH BUTTERFLY GARDEN

Friday, May 21 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $50 Non-Member

Learn about the life cycle of monarch butterflies and about the specific types of milkweed plants they depend on. Monarchs and milkweed can be more complicated than you may think! We can help clear the air. Pot up these special plants to take home to turn your garden into a butterfly heaven.

FOR KIDS: MONARCH BUTTERFLY GARDEN

Saturday, May 22 / 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $50 Non-Member

Hey kids! Let’s create gardens to attract Monarch Butterflies. Bring an adult and learn about the life cycle of monarchs and which plants they depend on in your garden. Pot up these special plants to take home and start observing monarchs in your own garden. With your green thumb and butterfly field guide your family will metamorphose into entomologists!

PAINTING CLASS: JOYOUS BLOOMS

Tuesday, May 25 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $90 Member / $100 Non-Member

Come join local artist Helen Plehn for an expressive painting class. We will paint vibrant roses, peonies and delphinium in a blue and white chinoiserie vase. You will also be guided to do a 15-minute flower visualization meditation while waiting for the acrylic paint layers to dry. You’ll take home a gorgeous finished 8″ x 10″ canvas painting. All materials are included. Class is designed for all levels of painters and non-painters.

