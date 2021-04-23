Newport Beach to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic April 28

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach in conjunction with the Newport Beach Fire Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 28 at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, in the Community Room.

The clinic is by appointment only for anyone 18 years and older who wants to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointment times are available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for up to 400 people.

VACCINE INFORMATION

Moderna, which requires two doses.

First round vaccinations only on Wednesday, April 28

Appointments will be made approximately one month later to receive the second dose at the same location.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO BE VACCINATED?

Anyone 18 years and older with photo ID and proof of age.

Screening process in place for medical contraindications to being vaccinated.

RESERVATIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Call 949-644-3355 to book appointment.

Register on Othena.com to enter the necessary personal information for receiving the vaccine.

A waitlist will also be established.

APPOINTMENTS

Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time

Cancel or reschedule your appointment by calling (949) 644-3355.

Plan to spend approximately one hour, which includes a 15-30 minutes post vaccination observation period.

Dress for the weather as portions of the clinic will be outside and wear a shirt that allows access to the bicep area.

Masks are required at all times for anyone in the clinic area.