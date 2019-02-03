Mayor Hosts Town Hall

Share this:

Continuing her tradition, Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon will hold her first town hall meeting of 2019 next week on the Balboa Peninsula.

The event will be in the big meeting room in Marina Park on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

All community members are welcome to attend.

Dixon will give a brief update of the state of the city of Newport Beach and on her recent trip to Washington, D.C.

The preliminary agenda also includes: An explanation of the General Plan Update process; highlights of the Feb. 2 City Council planning session; introduction of the city’s new harbormaster; and an overview of the City’s 2019-2020 budget planning.

Marina Park is located at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.