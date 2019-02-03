Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mayor Hosts Town Hall

Posted On 03 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:

A previous town hall meeting hosted by Diane Dixon at Marina Park.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

Continuing her tradition, Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon will hold her first town hall meeting of 2019 next week on the Balboa Peninsula.

The event will be in the big meeting room in Marina Park on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

All community members are welcome to attend.

Dixon will give a brief update of the state of the city of Newport Beach and on her recent trip to Washington, D.C.

The preliminary agenda also includes: An explanation of the General Plan Update process; highlights of the Feb. 2 City Council planning session; introduction of the city’s new harbormaster; and an overview of the City’s 2019-2020 budget planning.

Marina Park is located at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Mayor Diane Dixon.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

NBPD’s Game Plan for Super Bowl Sunday

Posted On 03 Feb 2019
, By
0

City Purchases Oil Spill Response Trailer

Posted On 02 Feb 2019
, By
0

Protecting Newport’s Wildlife Is a Lonely Job

Posted On 02 Feb 2019
, By
0

‘Rocky Road to Success’ Event at Balboa Island Museum

Posted On 01 Feb 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 





Join the Local's List






Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.