Duke Discussion, ‘Rio Bravo’ Viewing

Local legend John Wayne and his ties to the city will be discussed before a viewing of one his classic western films at an event next week.

Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar will host the movie night, which will feature “Rio Bravo,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“At one time, John and Pilar Wayne were the local celebrities of Newport Beach,” Sherman Library officials wrote in an announcement of the event. “They raised their children here and cruised the bay on their yacht, Wild Goose.”

The Duke was so well known and loved in the community that the airport was named in his honor in 1979 and the city of Newport Beach renamed a park after him in 2017.

“We will celebrate him by watching Rio Bravo, a classic western film,” the message reads. “Prior to the showing there will be a brief talk about John and Pilar Wayne and their ties to Newport Beach, and even more interesting, his tie to Sherman Library & Gardens.”

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., in Corona del Mar.

For more information or to RSVP, visit slgardens.org, email [email protected] or call (949) 673-1880.