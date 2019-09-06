Mermaid Camp Dance Finale Goes Swimmingly

Share this:

A group of 17 local kids ended their summer under the ocean waves with a fun and energetic dance set to a classic song.

The Under the Sea Mermaid Camp performed their finale song and dance on Aug. 30 at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula in front of about two dozen parents and relatives.

The performance had another special audience member: Bubbles, a mermaid from Huntington Beach-based Once Upon a Time Character Company, played by Ally Teeples.

As the mer-kids danced to the tropical tune of “Under the Sea,” parents cheered and snapped photos. The choreography included jumps and dramatic spins, as well as a few gymnastic moves.

Desiree Moore, of Huntington Beach, taught the mermaid themed class.

“It’s a combination of ballet and jazz, but to fun music that they like,” Moore said.

The kids learn different stretches and rhythmic routines, and various step

Kids learn better when music and themes that they are interested in, like mermaids or LOL dolls, are incorporated into the program, she added.

The 1989 Disney film “The Little Mermaid” might be considered a classic, but the love for it never dies, Moore said.

“They love it,” Moore concluded.

It’s great, especially for shy kids, she pointed out. It’s also a great introduction to body and spatial awareness, Moore added, noting that each little dancer had a colored “spot” to use as their space to perform.

Reina Rivera runs the program, as well as a variety of other classes across Orange County, including several in Newport Beach. The Under the Sea dance camp is the newest addition to a lineup that includes mommy and me ballet and more.

“Let’s go deep sea diving and explore the wonders of the ocean through song, dance, and dramatic play,” the city’s camp description reads. “Each day campers will learn a dance routine to a song from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ followed by story time and a glittery craft.”