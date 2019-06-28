Quantcast
Mexico Crushes Cuba in Gold Cup Opener

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
Thousands showed up to cheer on their team June 15 at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup opening match, held in a nearby southern California stadium.

The start of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football series saw Mexico defeat Cuba, 7-0.

A crowd of more than 65,000 filled the stands at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

 For more information, visit goldcup.org/en

— All photos by Jim Collins ©

 

