Roger’s Gardens Celebrates 50 Years in Corona del Mar

Roger’s Gardens, a premier destination for gardening, outdoor living, inspired interior and holiday décor, has announced its 50th Anniversary Spring Celebration: “Bring Nature Home,” taking place daily through May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This season-long event commemorates five decades of beauty, nature, and inspiration, honoring the past while embracing the future of gardening and home design.

Founded in 1965 by Roger McKinnon on Fairview Blvd. in Costa Mesa. Roger’s Gardens became a household name for its innovative approach to gardening and design, including the introduction in America of the moss hanging basket in 1967.

In 1970, McKinnon sold the business to his close friend Gavin Herbert Sr., who, in 1975, relocated Roger’s Gardens to its current seven-acre home in Corona del Mar. It was here that the heart and soul of Roger’s Gardens truly flourished, transforming into an internationally recognized garden, home and holiday décor destination.

One of the most cherished features of this relocation was the acquisition of the original wooden bandstand gazebo that was originally on Main Street in Disneyland, which was preserved and installed at the Farmhouse restaurant, located in Roger’s Gardens, where it remains a beloved landmark.

In 1995, Gavin Herbert Jr. became president and owner, continuing his family’s commitment to gardening excellence and innovative retail experiences. That same year, Roger’s Gardens introduced the now-iconic miniature outdoor Christmas railroad, a cherished tradition now celebrating 30 years of holiday magic.

Today, Roger’s Gardens attracts nearly one million visitors annually, offering unmatched gardening expertise, curated home décor, and immersive seasonal experiences. Guests travel from all over to explore the stunning visual displays and themed events that have defined the Roger’s Gardens experience for decades.

An Unparalleled Seasonal Experience

Roger’s Gardens is renowned for its annual Christmas and Halloween Boutiques, each drawing over 250,000 visitors from across Southern California.

Roger’s Gardens has remained at the forefront of sustainability and environmental education, leading initiatives such as eliminating synthetic fertilizers and pesticides (2005), launching the “California Friendly Garden Contest” (2007), introducing “Plants Not Plastics” to reduce plastic waste (2019), “Milkweeds for Monarchs,” a conservation effort for the Western Monarch butterfly.

The Spring Celebration: “Bring Nature Home” invites guests to immerse themselves in vibrant florals, lush plants, and artistic displays, creating the perfect backdrop for inspiration, education, and photography. Visitors will discover new ways to incorporate nature into their homes while engaging with expert gardeners, designers, and horticulturists.

Spring Highlights & Themed Events:

March 28 – 30: Flower of the Year: Celebration Impatiens

Introducing Celebration Impatiens, a vibrant and resilient bedding plant showcased throughout the gardens. This stunning flower adds a brilliant pop of color and embodies the spirit of spring. Discover expert tips on how to incorporate this beauty into your landscape and brighten your outdoor spaces effortlessly.

April 4 – 13: Herb Festival

Savor the flavor of fresh herbs at this sensory experience perfect for foodies and gardeners alike with over 100 varieties of potted herbs to enjoy and shop. Enjoy complimentary Herb Tea Tastings, meet local vendors offering herbal-infused products, and learn how herbs can elevate your culinary creations and holistic wellness journey.

April 18 – 20: Bird & Butterfly Gardening & Easter Jubilee

Celebrate Easter while learning how to create thriving habitats for essential pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds, and pollinating insects. Participate in a free milkweed exchange to support monarch butterflies and explore the best pollinator plants to foster a wildlife-friendly garden. Round up purchases to support the Xerces Society, helping conserve monarch butterflies and pollinator ecosystems.

April 25 – 27: Peppermania!

Experience the world’s largest pepper plant sale featuring over 100 pepper plant varieties. Connect with edible gardening experts, like David Rizzo, and discover everything from the best salsa peppers to varieties perfect for grilling, stuffing, or Asian

dishes. Gain expert gardening insights and culinary inspiration for the most successful pepper-growing season yet.

May 2 – 11: Rose Festival & Mother’s Day Celebration

Immerse yourself in the aroma of roses, including the “Rose of the Year,” the Martha Stewart, and over 350 stunning rose varieties. Learn the secrets of rose care from experts, from planting and pruning to pest control, and take advantage of complimentary rose planting services with your preferred pot. This elegant event is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day with timeless blooms and thoughtful gifts.

A Future Rooted in Tradition

“As a family business, Roger’s Gardens’ mission has always been to bring beauty into the homes and gardens of our community,” says Gavin Herbert Jr., owner of Roger’s Gardens. “Over these past five decades, we hope we have inspired our visitors and helped them to create their own beautiful spaces. Our family remains committed to this vision, and we have now extended our influence beyond our local area, to all of Southern California and beyond.”

Since its founding, Roger’s Gardens has been a family-owned, iconic destination for gardeners, designers, and nature lovers. Roger’s Gardens has redefined the way people experience gardening, home décor, and seasonal celebrations.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar. Visit www.rogersgardens.com.