MORE THAN PINK Breast Cancer Advocacy Walk Announced for Sept. 28

Leading breast cancer advocacy organization Susan G. Komen will convene breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer and supporters at the 2025 Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, Sept. 28 in Newport Beach.

Komen aims to raise $790,000 at the walk, held at Pacific Life at Fashion Island,, generating critical funds that allow the organization to continue its investment in lifesaving work across the country.

This event also funds Komen’s Patient Care Center, a trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, support and resources, as well as the work of Komen’s Center for Public Policy.

The walk begins at 7 a.m. at Pacific Life, 700 Newport Center Drive. Register online at komen.org/orangecountywalk.

In California, approximately 32,860 will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,620 will die from the disease this year, the organization said. Susan G.Komen provides direct support to California residents through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen helped 2,108 patients, including $478,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

“Breast cancer doesn’t wait, and neither can we. The Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk is our community’s opportunity to turn compassion into action — funding the research, advocacy and care that could save your mother, sister or friend,” said Komen Vice President West Region, Megan Klink. “When we come together this fall, we’re not just walking; we’re uniting around our goal of creating a world where we do not lose another life to this disease.”