City of Newport Beach Notice of Vacancies: Police Headquarters Advisory Committee

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill four vacancies on the Newport Beach Police Headquarters Advisory Committee.

Threse citizen members are appointed by the Mayor of Newport Beach, subject to confirmation by the City Council.

One of the four members shall have construction management, real estate development, architectural, and/or land use planning knowledge and experience. The second of four members shall have real estate financing knowledge and experience. Two at-large members shall have no required specialized knowledge or experience.

The Newport Beach Police Headquarters Advisory Committee will meet as necessary and will expire upon making its recommendations to the City Council, or on December 31, 2029.

Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at 100 Civic Center Drive or completed online through the City’s website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/boards-commissions-committees. Applications will be accepted until Monday, June 1, 2026. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (949) 644-3005.